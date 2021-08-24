Savi Provisions Announces New Location in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Savi Provisions, neighborhood destination for locally-sourced gourmet foods, fine wines and spirits, is opening a new store in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport atConcourse B. Located in the former Café Intermezzo space, this location will be operated by Crews Airport Concessions Operating Company. Founded in 2009 by Paul Nair, Savi Provisions aims to provide its airport customers the same high-end, affordable and healthy market experience as offered to its neighborhood locations, while fulfilling hasty travelers need for convenience and efficiency.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0