Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

SGMC Offering COVID-19 Third Dose to Immunocompromised People

valdostaceo.com
 9 days ago

South Georgia Medical Center is now offering an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as per CDC guidelines. According to the CDC, people who are currently receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, have received an organ transplant and are taking medication for their immune system, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV, or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs for the immune system will fall into this category.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Drugs#Sgmc Offering Covid 19#Cdc#Sgmc Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

SGMC Offering Two COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru Locations on Saturday

South Georgia Medical Center will operate two COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru locations on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9am-3pm. All unvaccinated persons 12 and older are encouraged to visit either the SGMC Main Campus or SGMC Smith Northview Campus to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital says they already have 500...
Health Servicesvaldostaceo.com

Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Keeping an Eye on Telehealth

With the current surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the Delta variant, and the probability of a continued strain on our healthcare system during the fall and winter, we face a renewed need to adapt the existing methods of healthcare delivery. In August alone:. Medical staffers with the Georgia National...
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

Colquitt Regional offering 3rd dose vaccines, antibody infusions

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional recently began offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibody infusions for approved groups. Third doses are currently recommended by the CDC for immunocompromised patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna brand of vaccine initially. Patients who are eligible for a third dose will...
Cancercancernetwork.com

COVID-19 Antibodies Are Similar for Those With Solid Tumors Compared With Those Without 6-Months After the Second Dose

Patients with cancer and those without cancer had similar serologic results 6-months after receiving their second BNT162b2 vaccine. After 6 months, patients with solid tumors and who received the second dose of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine (Comiraty) retained similar levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies compared with the general population of patients without cancer, according to a study published by the American Association for Cancer Research.1.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Cancerbiospace.com

Leading Medical Journal Validates Potential of Zentalis-discovered Cancer Therapy

New York-headquartered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has announced that its research findings on ZN-c3, a drug component it discovered for the potential treatment of cancer, now appear in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. ZN-c3 is a WEE1 inhibitor that could be used as monotherapy for uterine serous carcinoma and solid tumors, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy