U.S. SBA’s Southeast Regional Administrator: Black-owned Small Business Response to the Pandemic
Black-owned small businesses represent 9.5% of all small businesses in the United States (around 2.6 million). Georgia and Florida are among the top 4 states with the most black-owned small businesses, and these are major markets in the Southeast Region. Much of the American Rescue Plan Act has been delivered through programs administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0