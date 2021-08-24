Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta variant changes the game in Vegas

By Paul Szydelko
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was supposed to be the summer of optimism and unbridled recovery for the tourism industry in Las Vegas. Positive signs were everywhere you looked. Occupancy limits, social distancing directives and mask requirements were lifted on June 1; Resorts World opened its doors on June 24; Strip-wide fireworks lit up the sky on the Fourth of July; there was a sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium and the UFC 264 mixed martial arts event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10; and the WNBA played its All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena on July 14.

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Gary Shapiro
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Las Vegas Hotels#Resorts International#Resorts World#Covid#Aeg Presents#Live Nation#Caesars Entertainment#Caesars Palace#Zappos Theater#The Las Vegas Raiders#Clear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Las Vegas Advisor: Vegas entertainment venues see rise of COVID-19 restrictions

While proof of COVID-19 vaccination isn’t required to enter any casino in Las Vegas, you may need it if you want to see a show or engage in other entertainment options. Masks are required everywhere, but you’ll need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at a growing number of venues, including Las Vegas Raiders games, the Smith Center, downtown’s Majestic Theater, the Life is Beautiful concert (Sept. 17-19) and as has just been announced, to see Lady Gaga perform at Park MGM.
Home & GardenThrillist

15 Fall Openings in Las Vegas to Get Excited About

Sin City is only getting better. Remember the beginning of the year? There was optimism in the air and we couldn't wait to put 2020 behind us. Well, 2021 has been a little more challenging than expected, but Las Vegas is weathering the storm with new hotels like Resorts World and Virgin Hotels, a wave of new restaurants and a few oddball attractions like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. You'd think Las Vegas would want to slow down, but this city doesn't rest. As we look ahead to the remaining months of 2021, there's even more to come. So get ready. Some of these new places may require proof of vaccination to enter (a trend that's only grown in recent days). So, yeah… you know what to do.
Economyjammin1057.com

MGM Resorts Holding Hiring Fair

MGM Resorts is holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 11am-4pm. The hiring event will be held at Mandalay Bay inside the Islanders Ballroom. The company has hundreds of positions it’s looking to fill at its’ Las Vegas properties including cage cashiers, security, table games and more. Hiring...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Are concerts safe? For a growing number of artists and tour pros, risk outweighs reward

Back in July, Madeline felt sick after a concert and knew she’d lose her job. The L.A.-based musician and audio engineer — who asked to use a different name for this story, for fear of losing future work — was mixing sound for a support act on a medium-sized tour through the U.S. promoted by Live Nation. They were some of her first dates working in a year and a half.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Esports Arena Las Vegas owners exploring sale of marquee venue

The group behind one of the biggest esports facilities in the Western United States may be selling off ownership in the arena and exiting esports all together. HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas owner Allied Esports is exploring options for the future of its company that could include selling off the arena, according to company CEO Claire Wu on an earnings call on Aug. 16.
Kings Mountain, NCkiss951.com

15 of the Most Recent Winners at the Two Kings Casino

Maybe this will get you in a happy mood. I don’t know about you, but seeing so many local cash winners makes me feel lucky too!. Catawba Two Kings Casino is a new gaming destination that is coming to Kings Mountain, North Carolina and people have been winning left and right. The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort opened a temporary casino in early July 2021. Phase one of the project included a small-scale gaming complex that includes 500 slot machines with limited food and drink services inside modular trailers.
Wyoming Statepymnts.com

Wyoming Gets BetMGM Mobile Sports Betting

BetMGM on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced Wyoming as the 14th market to offer digital sports betting through the company’s mobile and online platforms. “We're ecstatic that BetMGM is one of the first mobile sports betting platforms to launch in Wyoming, just in time for the start of the football season,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in the company announcement. “Wyoming is an important state for us as we continue to expand BetMGM’s footprint in the West. We’re confident that its sports fans will enjoy the BetMGM experience.”
GamblingEntrepreneur

MGM Resorts Stock is a Dual Casino Winner

Casino operator MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) stock has fared much better than its U.S. peer with a 37.8% year-to-date (YTD) performance compared to double-digit declines in shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) . Shares have even outperformed the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA: SPY) as it continues to trade within inches of its all-time highs. The Company is seeing a rebound in the traffic and convention business in Las Vegas and bolstering its footprint in Macau. As COVID vaccinations accelerate, the reopening momentum should continue the recover despite the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a better performing casino rebound and iGaming play can watch shares of MGM Resorts for opportunistic pullbacks.
NFLlasvegasadvisor.com

FanDuel gets up all up in your grille; Tahoe casinos: Fire? What fire?

What will sports-betting advertising be like once football season starts? Our prediction is for overkill, followed by backlash. As though to prove our point, FanDuel is unleashing a national ad blitz with a minute-long TV spot called “Anthem.” It’s so over the top, so relentlessly in your face that a certain amount of revulsion is all but inevitable. Judge for yourself:
NFLinvesting.com

3 Sports-Gambling Stocks To Bet On As Football Season Kicks Off

The 2021-2022 NFL and NCAA football seasons are set to kick off in the days ahead, with college football scheduled to begin this Saturday in what has become known as "week zero." Week one of the National Football League season then starts on Thursday, Sept. 9. PlayUSA estimates $20 billion...
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

ESPN might license brand to sports betting companies

NEW YORK, New York: ESPN is seeking to license its brand to major sports betting companies for some $3 billion over several years, according to media reports. The Disney-owned network has held talks with various sportsbooks, including Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings, the report added. As these companies are already investing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy