Delta variant changes the game in Vegas

Sin City is only getting better. Remember the beginning of the year? There was optimism in the air and we couldn't wait to put 2020 behind us. Well, 2021 has been a little more challenging than expected, but Las Vegas is weathering the storm with new hotels like Resorts World and Virgin Hotels, a wave of new restaurants and a few oddball attractions like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. You'd think Las Vegas would want to slow down, but this city doesn't rest. As we look ahead to the remaining months of 2021, there's even more to come. So get ready. Some of these new places may require proof of vaccination to enter (a trend that's only grown in recent days). So, yeah… you know what to do.