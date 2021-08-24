Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, IL

Shawnee Sasquatch Festival Coming to Harrisburg Illinois

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg Illinois is known to be the "gateway to the Shawnee National Forrest" so it's only fitting that it would be home to the first-ever Shawnee Sasquatch Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place on October 2nd, and it's a FULL day of events. They'll have guided hikes, a 5K, the Boston- Qualifying Marathon, a vintage market, carnival rides, live music, craft brewing, and much more. Who knows you may just end up catching Sasquatch playing the saxophone at the event (I didn't make that up, they actually have a saxophone playing sasquatch lined up)!

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Harrisburg, IL
Government
Harrisburg, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Live Music#Sassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

Another Chance for Animals is a foster-based rescue here in Evansville. They do a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community. They are hosting a fundraiser on September 18th that you won't want to miss. As we enter the month of September things may still be pretty hot right now, but we'll be sloooooowly easing into cooler temps. With cooler temps (and honestly with September on the brain) it makes me want comfort food like soup and chili. So on September 18th Another Chance for Animals will be hosting a Chili Pet Fest, which will be a fundraiser for the rescue, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic.
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Brewery Begins a No-Tipping Policy

One Indiana brewery is causing quite a stir online after they announced they're enacting a "no-tipping" policy. Now if you've ever worked in the bar/restaurant industry or if you know someone who has, then you know that tips are how bartenders and servers make a living. Switchyard Brewing Company in Bloomington is now turning the norm of tipping on its head and has switched to a "no-tipping system."
99.5 WKDQ

These Brothers Are Catting Around and Getting Ready For a Black Tie Affair at the VHS

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. https://youtu.be/OtMEUeMTNjA Hey, we're Arnie and AJ. We are nearly 4 months old, and a couple of od rascals, full of mischief. We're brothers but don’t have to be adopted together. Our normal adoption fee is $70 but we are currently a part of the Black Tie Affair special on all black & black and white cats. So, that means $10 off each adoption fee through September 11th. Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
99.5 WKDQ

After Just 6 Months Evansville Restaurant Announces Closure

While short-lived, Duffy's Pubhouse has announced that they will be closing their doors. Just six months after opening their doors in March of 2021 Duffy's Pubhouse says they are closing their doors this week. The restaurant opened in the building on Evansville's northside that once housed the Evansville Kennel Club, a once rather elite members-only club located at 5201 Kratzville Rd.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Join the ‘Lasagna Love’ Movement and Help Local Families in Need

"The quickest way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Truer words have never been spoken. As a man, I 100% agree, but I don't think that sentiment is limited to just men - I think everyone appreciates a good meal. For thousands of years, a universal way to show love and appreciation is to cook for someone, and that hasn't changed. Right now you have the opportunity to show someone, or lots of someones, some Lasagna Love.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice

Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media earlier today to make a big announcement regarding some changes to all locations. The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the delta variant in the news over the past few weeks. Several businesses are implementing new rules to help combat the virus and to protect their employees and customers in the process.
99.5 WKDQ

Historic Newburgh Fireworks Taking Place September 4th

Typically when we think of fireworks we think of the 4th of July, but the town of Newburgh decided to do things a bit differently. They recently made the decision to move the annual firework show from the 4th of July to Labor Day Weekend. The town of Newburgh cited the unpredictable river levels in July as the reason they decided to no longer go with a 4th of July fireworks show and instead move it to Labor Day weekend.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

How to Scoop Ice Cream to Help Hangers The EVSC Student Resource

For a decade ice cream has helped one of our favorite charity organizations to raise money and that fundraising continues in 2021, but with a twist!. For the first 8 years, Hangers hosted Celebrity Scoop Nights where the community could tip local celebrities for scooping and serving them ice cream. All of the tips then went to Hangers to help them continue their mission of helping students in need within, the EVSC. In 2020, Hangers made the annual event virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Auto Shop Hosts 9/11 Cruise-In Fundraiser for First Responders

Saturday, August 28th was another successful Guns & Hoses charity boxing event. Dozens of fighters and scores of volunteers - consisting of cops, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders - put in a ton of hard work to help raise a bunch of money for local children's charities. That's on top of the time and effort they put in every day to help keep our communities safe and sound. Now it's time for the rest of us to put in some work on behalf of those first responders.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

If You See This Invasive Insect In Indiana, KILL IT

There's a new invasive insect that has made its way into Indiana and officials aren't playing around. They say if you see it, you should kill it. We have heard a lot about invasive plants and insects in Indiana recently. Everything from a mussel species to Poison Hemlock has been talked about taking over Indiana, and those are just examples. There are a lot of other invasive species out there that are invading the area. Another invasive insect that has been recently talked about is the spotted lanternfly. If you spot it, you are given full permission to kill it.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location. Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.
99.5 WKDQ

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.
Illinois StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital Best Place in Illinois For Ghost Hunting

Nothing says scary and haunted like an abandoned care facility, and there is one in Illinois that will just give you goose bumps. Located just outside of Ashmore, Illinois this once house was open to all that needed a place to stay, live, and eat. Built in 1916, the once poor farm has been several things throughout the years. First a poor farm, then a psychiatric hospital, a haunted house, and now the new owners has gutted the house and cleaned it out in order to make way for paranormal investigations to take place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy