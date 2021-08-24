Shawnee Sasquatch Festival Coming to Harrisburg Illinois

There's a new invasive insect that has made its way into Indiana and officials aren't playing around. They say if you see it, you should kill it. We have heard a lot about invasive plants and insects in Indiana recently. Everything from a mussel species to Poison Hemlock has been talked about taking over Indiana, and those are just examples. There are a lot of other invasive species out there that are invading the area. Another invasive insect that has been recently talked about is the spotted lanternfly. If you spot it, you are given full permission to kill it.