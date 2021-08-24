Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Gauge Capital Partners with Atlanta-based CENTEGIX to Provide Growth Capital

metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

Gauge Capital announces that it has partnered with the owners and management team of CENTEGIX (www.centegix.com) to provide growth capital and recapitalize the company. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CENTEGIX is the market-leading provider of location-aware emergency communications, provided through an IoT and SaaS platform. The Company’s award-winning platform, CrisisAlert, is enabled by a wearable badge with a single button which staff members push in the event of any type of emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. Once activated, the platform alerts first responders of the emergency situation and initiates audio and visual notifications across the entire campus. Additionally, critical incident information, such as room-level location and the initiating party, can be immediately sent to 911 to minimize response time, creating a more favorable outcome. The CrisisAlert platform is utilized by thousands of schools across the country, helping to protect staff members and students, and has successfully been used over 60,000 times for training and real-world incidents.

metroatlantaceo.com

