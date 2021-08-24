Georgia State University Research Funding of $142M is Third Highest in University History
Georgia State University faculty have earned $142 million in research funding in fiscal year 2021, the third highest total in university history. The funding comes from federal government agencies, private nonprofits, large corporations and the state of Georgia, among other sources. The total includes $44.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), $14.6 million from the U.S. Department of Education, $11.5 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and $8.2 million from the Georgia Department of Human Services.metroatlantaceo.com
