Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky: Record numbers of COVID patients in hospitals

wmskamfm.com
 9 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state has been hit with record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday more than 20 hospitals face critical staffing shortages. He announced nearly 2,600 new virus cases and 17 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. More than 1,890 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 529 in intensive care units. A record of 301 Kentucky virus patients are on ventilators. The surge comes as Republican lawmakers assume more control over Kentucky’s COVID policies. The state Supreme Court cleared the way for laws limiting the governor’s emergency powers to take effect.

wmskamfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Governor Of Kentucky#Covid#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy