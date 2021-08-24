Kentucky: Record numbers of COVID patients in hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state has been hit with record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday more than 20 hospitals face critical staffing shortages. He announced nearly 2,600 new virus cases and 17 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. More than 1,890 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 529 in intensive care units. A record of 301 Kentucky virus patients are on ventilators. The surge comes as Republican lawmakers assume more control over Kentucky’s COVID policies. The state Supreme Court cleared the way for laws limiting the governor’s emergency powers to take effect.