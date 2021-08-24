Cancel
El Paso, TX

National Lifestyle Brand Nekter Juice Bar Opens First Two El Paso Locations

By Nekter Juice Bar
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // EL PASO, Texas - Nékter Juice Bar, the pioneering leader of the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience with more than 170 U.S. locations, has opened its first two restaurants in the “Sun City” of El Paso, Texas. The first opened recently at West Towne Marketplace, and the second celebrated its grand opening at Zaragoza Grove on Saturday, August 21, with 16-ounce, fresh juices and Superfood Smoothies for just $1.00. Both restaurants are locally owned and operated by franchisees Maurcio and Linda Camillo, native El Pasoans.

