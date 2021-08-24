Cancel
Orange County, CA

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Rolls into Orange County with 5-Unit Development Deal

By Roll-Em-Up Taquitos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapidly expanding taquito franchise continues to spice up the Southern California market. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, CA - Roll-Em-Up Taquitos - the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, continues to take over the Southern California market. After announcing they signed a 9-unit development deal for Riverside County, the brand is ready to announce a new deal that will bring a total of five locations across Orange County. This development deal furthers Roll-Em-Up Taquitos goal of selling 100 units by end of 2021.

