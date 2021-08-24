Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 9 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

