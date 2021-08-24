Duval Schools Require Masks Unless Kids Have Doctor’s Note

Duval County Public Schools has joined the growing list of Florida school districts defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school face mask mandates. In a 5-to-2 vote following eight hours of public comment and deliberation, the Duval School Board voted to require masks in schools, at school-sponsored events and on district-provided transportation, unless parents get a medical certificate opting their child out for physical, medical or psychological conditions. The rule will go into effect Sept. 7 and last for at least 90 days.