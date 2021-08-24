Cancel
Duval County, FL

Duval Schools Require Masks Unless Kids Have Doctor’s Note

By WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuval County Public Schools has joined the growing list of Florida school districts defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school face mask mandates. In a 5-to-2 vote following eight hours of public comment and deliberation, the Duval School Board voted to require masks in schools, at school-sponsored events and on district-provided transportation, unless parents get a medical certificate opting their child out for physical, medical or psychological conditions. The rule will go into effect Sept. 7 and last for at least 90 days.

