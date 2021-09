Has any other opera been so strongly associated with the birth and rebirth of a grand opera house and its resident company? From its inception by founder Gaetano Merola, San Francisco Opera has had a love affair with the works of Giacomo Puccini. To debut the opening of the War Memorial Opera House in 1932; to reopen in 1997 after the renovation necessitated by the Loma Prieta earthquake; and to mark its return to audiences in 2021 after the pandemic hiatus, the company has turned to the same Puccini masterpiece, the dark and glorious “Tosca.”