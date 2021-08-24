Cancel
9/11 memories: Where were you?

By Mike Causey
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are of a certain age, chances are the date September 11, 2001 is seared in your conscience. Probably forever. Hopefully forever. Sept. 11, for many Americans, is the date, like Dec. 7, 1941 — Pearl Harbor — was for an earlier generation. It arguably changed things forever, more than almost any other event. Other burned-into-your-mind dates may include when President John F. Kennedy or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were shot and killed. Life-defining, life-changing moments. With 9/11 being the most recent game-changer. But recent is a relative term. Even for those of us who lived it, it’s still a long time ago. And fading fast for some people. That would be a shame.

