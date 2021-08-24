9/11 memories: Where were you?

For all of humanity, there are certain events that stick with us throughout our lives. These events contain something so world-shattering or groundbreaking that it becomes a part of each and every one of us – never to be forgotten. On September 11, 2001, came a catastrophe that shook our society to its foundation and left each of us with a memory etched forever on our mind and soul. We will never forget the horror of that day and will continue to honor the lives lost with grace, goodwill and peace.