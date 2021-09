Colony Bank announced that it has acquired three Allstate agencies that have merged into Colony Insurance, the Bank’s recently-formed consumer insurance subsidiary. Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The acquisition of these well-respected agencies furthers our strategic plan to diversify our revenue streams and grow our non-interest income while providing our customers with trusted and talented professionals that can meet a wide range of their financial needs. Increasing our fee income and providing a wide range of financial products to our customers has been a priority for us as we seek to utilize our balance sheet. Outside of the appealing financial and growth rationale for these transactions, we also are pleased to note other positive intangibles, like a strong cultural and operational fit between our organizations.”