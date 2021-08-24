Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says People Became “Desperate” for Buying Stocks after FDA Granted Full Approval for the Pfizer Vaccine

By Cristian Antonescu
healththoroughfare.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people were hoping for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to grant full approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for COVID-19. Officials were confident that such an approval would make more people being willing to get vaccinated. After a long wait, it finally happened. Pfizer’s vaccine for the coronavirus is now fully approved by the FDA, as the federal agency itself announced via its official website.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cnbc#Biontech#Covid#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: How to Tell When a Company Is Worth More After a Spinoff

Breakups can create a lot of value if properly executed. On Mad Money Monday, Jim Cramer said that has been the case with the split of XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report and GXO Logistics (GXO) - Get GXO Logistics Inc. Report as well as the split of L Brands into Victoria's Secret (VSCO) - Get VICTORIA'S SECRET & COMPANY Report and Bath & Body Works (BBWI) - Get BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. Report.
StocksStreet.Com

Nucor Stock's Wild Trading Tells Jim Cramer 'How Crazy This Market Is'

Up, down and turn around? In this exclusive preview from Jim Cramer's August Action Alerts PLUS investing call, Cramer said wild trading in Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report stock is a "poignant reminder of how crazy this market really is." Transcript:. Nucor's stock is a poignant reminder of...
StocksStreet.Com

Why Jim Cramer Likes Alphabet Stock More Than Ever

Jim Cramer said Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is one of the cheapest of the FAANG stocks and he said he sees numerous tailwinds for the stock ahead. In this exclusive preview from his August Action Alerts PLUS investing call, Cramer explained his bull case for the stock.
StocksStreet.Com

Insider Buying Picks Up in These Biotech Stocks

Stocks quotes in this article: XBI, PFE, MYOV, VRTX. The market held up very well last week consider the tragic situation in Afghanistan and the monster hurricane that was approaching Louisiana, forcing refineries and energy production facilities to shut down through most of the Gulf CoastFor the week, the S&P 500 was up better than 1.5% and the Nasdaq gained more than 2%. The Russell 2000 easily be...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Change Your Thinking to 'WYNN'

Jim Cramer, in this exclusive sneak peek from his August Action Alerts PLUS investing call, said Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report is testament of a universal investing truth. When the story changes, it's time to change your approach to the stock. Transcript:. Let's start with...
AgricultureStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Watch These 2 Agriculture Stocks

Jim Cramer took to Real Money to write that if investors actually take the time to do their homework and look at stocks, rather than listen to Fedspeak, they would see opportunities abound. "So, you can wait for the grand poobah to come down from a virtual Mount Teton or...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Medical & BiotechWRAL

Why is Pfizer vaccine now called 'Comirnaty'?

In case you missed it, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name: Comirnaty. The Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in "the development of brands and identities," worked with Pfizer to come up with a name that "represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

When will Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines get full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechWANE-TV

What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone that could increase public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members...
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: I'm 'Fed' Up With This Lazy Investing Advice

I got infuriated this morning when I listened to an analyst talk about how you can track every move in this market to the Fed and the money supplyAll you had to do, he said, was to stay focused on when that money supply number comes out, listen to the Fed, and make decisions entirely on those presumptions and it will not lead you astrayOh, really?...

Comments / 0

Community Policy