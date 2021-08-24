CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says People Became “Desperate” for Buying Stocks after FDA Granted Full Approval for the Pfizer Vaccine
Many people were hoping for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to grant full approval for Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for COVID-19. Officials were confident that such an approval would make more people being willing to get vaccinated. After a long wait, it finally happened. Pfizer's vaccine for the coronavirus is now fully approved by the FDA, as the federal agency itself announced via its official website.
