Editorial: Stop criticizing the meteorologists. Hurricane Henri could have devastated Connecticut

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hurricane Henri churned off the Atlantic coast Saturday, Connecticut braced for a worst-case scenario. A direct hit somewhere around New Haven and a march up the I-91 corridor through the most densely populated part of the state would have brought devastating winds and rain to our doorsteps. Eversource was looking at the prospect of hundreds of thousands of homes without power. A shutdown of that magnitude would have paralyzed the state.

New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
Upshur County, WVThe Recorddelta

Remnants of Hurricane Ida flood Upshur County

BUCKHANNON — For the second time this year, Upshur County and surrounding areas experienced large amounts of flash flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in West Virginia on Wednesday. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per...
Environmentarcamax.com

Hurricane Larry forms, projected to become a Category 4

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry has been intensifying steadily and, by Thursday afternoon, had grown slightly larger, according to the National Hurricane Center. Larry is forecast to develop rapidly into a major hurricane with top winds reaching up to 140 mph. Larry, the fifth hurricane of the season, formed...
South Lake Tahoe, CAarcamax.com

Losses mount as Caldor fire rages, Biden declares emergency

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California that will allow federal assistance for the Caldor fire, which has burned hundreds of structures and is moving toward Nevada. The fire took aim at Lake Tahoe for several days amid heavy winds. But that threat lessened...
Illinois Statearcamax.com

Deer rescued from rope swing in Illinois back yard

(UPI) Sheriff's deputies and an animal rehabilitator came to the rescue of a deer found with its antlers entangled in a rope swing behind an Illinois home. Lake County sheriff's Deputies Tommy Flores and Ann Mock responded to a Barrington home where the residents reported a buck had gotten its large rack of antlers entangled in a backyard rope swing.

