State Transportation Board Elects Congressional District 9's Emily Dunn to Serve as Chair

 9 days ago

During its monthly board meeting on Thursday, August 19, the State Transportation Board elected Emily Dunn, who represents Congressional District 9, to serve as chair of the executive leadership team for 2021 to 2022. Joining Mrs. Dunn are Kevin Abel as vice chair and Robert Brown as secretary. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure that all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.

