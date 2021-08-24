Ally Survey: Nearly Half of Adults Aren't Effectively Talking about Finances with their Partners

When we think of the finance industry, children don’t often come to mind. Dependent on others, kids, of course, don’t pay the bills or contribute to the finances in a household, and often parents don’t think children should even need to think about money. But maybe children should. Instead of being let loose into the world of personal finance when they turn 18, what if that process was a gradual one built on milestones and lessons learned in a controlled environment? One in which children can take some ownership of their finances and be better prepared for their financial future. To see how this can take action, I talked to two financial app companies who prioritize children in their services, Till and Acorns.