“It is our privilege and responsibility to recognize the contributions made by and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans, and celebrate their heritage and culture not just this month, but always,” said TaJuan R. Wilson, Ed.D., associate vice president of Inclusive Excellence and chief diversity officer. “Even after the national recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15, Georgia Southern will continue hosting cultural events to celebrate Hispanic heritage throughout the academic year. Additionally, we have joined the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities in order to further our commitment and ensure we stay on top of emerging trends in higher education and beyond to support our students.”