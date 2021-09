The new president and CEO of an SMU-based, banking-focused educational program is moving into academia after 30 years leading financial institutions. Banking veteran Jeff Schmid started Sept. 1 as head of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Foundation, headquartered at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. In the past 30 years, he’s served in executive roles at American National Bank, Mutual of Omaha Bank and, most recently, Arlington-based Susser Bank. Schmid said his plan is to find educational gaps in the curriculum and network with alumni to build the institution’s long-term relevance.