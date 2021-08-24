As Afghans try to figure out Taliban's new rules, burqas are barometer of sorts
KABUL, Afghanistan — In the old days — just over a week ago — the burqa-sellers of Kabul were doing a less-than-booming business. But then the Taliban came to town. Merchant Fahruddin Saib Zada used to sell about a dozen a day of the all-enveloping garments, available in a range of colors, but usually the familiar sky-blue. In the first two days after the insurgent takeover of the capital on Aug. 15, though, his sales numbers jumped to 40 a day.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0