As Afghans try to figure out Taliban's new rules, burqas are barometer of sorts

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — In the old days — just over a week ago — the burqa-sellers of Kabul were doing a less-than-booming business. But then the Taliban came to town. Merchant Fahruddin Saib Zada used to sell about a dozen a day of the all-enveloping garments, available in a range of colors, but usually the familiar sky-blue. In the first two days after the insurgent takeover of the capital on Aug. 15, though, his sales numbers jumped to 40 a day.

www.arcamax.com

#Taliban#Afghans#Burqas#Kandahar#Hijab#Islamic#Muslim#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
