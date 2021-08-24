Cancel
Celebrities

Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book. The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in 'The Lyrics', which is set to be published on November 2, 2021. The 'Let it...

Paul Mccartney
#My Songs#Beatles Song#The British Library#Wings
MusicTelegraph

Who’s greater, John Lennon or Paul McCartney?

Mark Monahan: Nothing generates shared enjoyment like a McCartney song. John Lennon’s music has given me so much pleasure that it feels downright ungrateful to suggest pop music has ever known an even finer songwriter. To be brutally honest, though, it has – and he was in the same band. Of the many facets of Paul McCartney’s greatness, perhaps the most fundamental is that no one, not even the mighty and much cooler Lennon, has ever been so good at writing songs that people want to sing.
MusicShowbiz411

Paul McCartney Reveals the 154 Songs He Writes About in His Two Volume Memoir Including a Lost One Just Re-discovered

Paul McCartney is releasing a two volume memoir on November 2nd in which he reminisces about 154 of his songs. Today the list of songs was released. This career-spanning selection also includes a set of lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song: ‘Tell Me Who He Is’. During the writing of “The Lyrics” the hand-written lyrics were discovered in one of Paul’s notebooks, believed to date back to the early 1960s.
MusicTelegraph

McCartney 3,2,1, review: a must-watch for all fans of The Beatles

Do we take The Beatles, and Paul McCartney, for granted? McCartney has never been an ivory tower-dwelling, mysterious sort of celebrity – a few years ago he casually mentioned on Radio 4’s Today programme that he still did his shopping in B&Q – and he continues to tour and make records and find time to revisit his childhood haunts for a TV special with James Corden. For a superstar, he’s pretty accessible, meaning a new interview isn’t necessarily headline news.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Paul McCartney Fell Short on ‘Press to Play’

In the mid-'80s Paul McCartney was eager to redeem himself as an artist after the significant flop of his 1984 soundtrack album Give My Regards to Broad Street. With a newly built studio and plenty of technological tools at his disposal, McCartney aimed to use synthesized sounds in a way that was more comprehensive than they were employed on his previous records, like McCartney II. He enlisted the assistance of producer Hugh Padgham - who had recently worked with Genesis, XTC and the Police - to help him achieve a more polished, contemporary sound.
MusicThe Independent

Sir Paul Mccartney pays tribute to The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Sir Paul McCartney has posted a video on Twitter reacting to the death of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. The Beatles frontman sent his condolences to the late musician’s family and describes Watts as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock”. Watts, who joined the band in 1963, “passed...
MusicNME

Paul McCartney reveals the 154 songs featured in forthcoming biography ‘The Lyrics’

Paul McCartney has revealed the names of the 154 songs that are featured in his forthcoming career-spanning biography, ‘The Lyrics’. The book, which was announced earlier this year and is due for release on November 2, will recount the musician’s life through his earliest boyhood compositions, songs by The Beatles, Wings and from his lengthy solo career.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Beatles announce massive ‘Let It Be’ reissue with 27 previously unreleased recordings

The Beatles have announced a massive, five-disc reissue of Let It Be, due October 15 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe (pre-order). The announcement reads:. The Let It Be album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos. The album’s sweeping new Special Edition follows the universally acclaimed remixed and expanded anniversary editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The BEATLES (‘White Album’) (2018), and Abbey Road (2019). All the new Let It Be releases feature the new stereo mix of the album as guided by the original “reproduced for disc” version by Phil Spector and sourced directly from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes. The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

In a notepad, a ‘lost’ Beatles song that was never released was discovered.

In a notepad, a ‘lost’ Beatles song that was never released was discovered. The words to a never-released Beatles song were discovered in one of Sir Paul McCartney’s old notebooks. In his next book, The Lyrics, Sir Paul has released previously uncovered lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song. Sir Paul’s...
