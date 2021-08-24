New Milford students to have early dismissal for first two days of new school year. The new school year in New Milford will start on time despite some storm damage from Henri. Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo says things will begin on schedule tomorrow. But the forecast Wednesday and Thursday calls for high temperatures and humidity, and there's limited or no air conditioning in buildings. New Milford students will have early dismissal for the first two days of school. DiCorpo says normally the decision would be made day by day, but the district is transitioning to a new Student Information System this year. Lunch will be served at all schools prior to dismissal, but there will be no after-school activities. Bus routes can be found on the New Milford Public School District website, and students schedules have been sent.