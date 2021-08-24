Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Milford, CT

New Milford students to have early dismissal for first two days of new school year

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 9 days ago

New Milford students to have early dismissal for first two days of new school year. The new school year in New Milford will start on time despite some storm damage from Henri. Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo says things will begin on schedule tomorrow. But the forecast Wednesday and Thursday calls for high temperatures and humidity, and there's limited or no air conditioning in buildings. New Milford students will have early dismissal for the first two days of school. DiCorpo says normally the decision would be made day by day, but the district is transitioning to a new Student Information System this year. Lunch will be served at all schools prior to dismissal, but there will be no after-school activities. Bus routes can be found on the New Milford Public School District website, and students schedules have been sent.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Education
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Air Conditioning#Day By Day#Wlad Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Fox News

Shooting reported at North Carolina high school

A North Carolina high school has been placed on lockdown amid confirmed reports of a shooting on campus Wednesday, police said. Winston-Salem Police said around 1 p.m. that they had secured the campus in response to gunfire at Mount Tabor High School. "There has been a shooting on school property,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy