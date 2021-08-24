Cancel
Brookfield, CT

Ambulance transporting patients suffers 'catastrophic tire failure'

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 9 days ago

Ambulance transporting patients suffers 'catastrophic tire failure'. An ambulance transporting patients suffered a catastrophic tire failure on Sunday. Washington Ambulance Association responded to a two car crash on Route 202 near Rabbit Hill Road and found three patients needing further treatment, including one who was trapped in a rolled over vehicle. A second paramedic was requested from New Milford Community Ambulance. All three patients were transported to Danbury Hospital. While Washington's ambulance was transporting two patients, a tire failure occurred on Route 7 between Brookfield exits. Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company EMS responded with an ambulance to transport the patients to Danbury Hospital while Brookfield FD & Public Works assisted the crew with a tire change.

