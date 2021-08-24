Video: COVID-19 Why it Matters Part 23, Delta Variant, protect yourself and others

It’s well known that the Delta version of the Covid-19 virus has been ripping its way across the United States killing thousands upon thousands of Americans as well as visiting foreigners. Oregon has been run over unmercifully for the past several weeks. One of the most over-the-top disasters caused by the virus exploded in Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass. They’re out of hospital beds in those communities. The patients’ medical teams are working under tremendous pressure while the virus keeps hammering on the public – the ratio of those who haven’t been vaccinated is 9 to one….9 people out of 10 lying in hospitals, near death, for not getting vaccinated. In Newport, Pacific Seafood discovered 120 workers were carrying the virus around in their bodies while working at their jobs and roaming about the community.