Green Bay, WI

Video: COVID-19 Why it Matters Part 23, Delta Variant, protect yourself and others

By pischkes
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

This video series features UW-Green Bay’s Immunologist Brian Merkel on COVID-19 and Why it Matters. This series empowers viewers with knowledge to help them navigate through the pandemic. Merkel has a Ph.D. in Microbiology & Immunology from the Medical College of Virginia. He is an associate professor in UW-Green Bay’s Human Biology & Biology programs and has an appointment at the Medical College of Wisconsin Department of Microbiology and Immunology. He will be responding to a number of questions related to COVID-19 and try to get behind the “why” it’s important to be educated in your decision-making as we navigate the pandemic together.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Delta Variant#Uw Green Bay#Delta 19
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 variants significantly reduce protection of vaccines, prior infection

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 variants have been to blame for the ongoing spikes in coronavirus cases worldwide. Now, a new study confirms that vaccinations and even prior infection to the virus provide significantly less protection against these strains. Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University say in order to protect against the Alpha, Beta, and now Delta variants, these findings stress the importance of doubling down on both vaccinations and public health measures during the pandemic.
ScienceNewswise

Antibody protects against broad range of COVID-19 virus variants

Newswise — The virus that causes COVID-19 today is not the same as the one that first sickened people way back in December 2019. Many of the variants circulating now are partially resistant to some of the antibody-based therapeutics that were developed based on the original virus. As the pandemic continues, more variants inevitably will arise, and the problem of resistance will only grow.
NBC News

Covid-19 hospitalizations top 100,000 as delta variant surges

Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again across the United States as more people become sickened with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data released Friday morning by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That means 1 in every 6 hospital beds nationwide has a Covid patient, according to NBC News data.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Does natural immunity protect you against COVID-19 variants?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recovering from COVID-19 does offer natural immunity against the virus, according to health officials, but it’s not enough long-term. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention that monitored vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Kentucky who recovered from COVID-19 showed vaccination upon recovery is necessary.
Pharmaceuticalscavaliercountyextra.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant and the vaccines

The North Dakota Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination webinar on July 27, 2021, featuring Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease physician and professor of practice at the NDSU Department of Public Health. The intent of the webinar was to inform the public about the delta variant and vaccine effectiveness and combat COVID-19 disinformation so the public can make better decisions regarding whether or not to be vaccinated.
Public HealthCulpeper Star Exponent

Demand for COVID-19 tests spikes as delta variant spreads

Drugstores, urgent care medical centers and one local laboratory are seeing a spike in the number of people who are getting tested or want at-home testing kits for the coronavirus because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant. Genetworx, a Henrico County-based laboratory company that rapidly grew...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso identifies 10 more cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Public Health reported 10 addtional cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, putting the total at 13. Health officials say seven men and three women are among the individuals with positive tests of the Delta variant. Three of the individuals are under the age of 10, five in their 30’s, one in their 40’s and one in their 50’s.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Tracking the delta variant: COVID-19 updates for Louisiana

The highly infectious delta variant and a growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals are threatening to undo the progress Louisiana has achieved over the past several months. Below is a resource guide on the latest on the fourth wave of the coronavirus surging in Louisiana:. COVID-19 Data...
Public HealthMarshall News Messenger

ASL Video Series: COVID-19 Variants

A number of COVID-19 variant viruses are spreading in the United States and throughout the world. Variants are versions of the virus that have changed or mutated. So far, current information shows that COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States provide protection against most variant viruses. More COVID-19 information...
Oregon Statenewslincolncounty.com

The Delta Variant of Covid-19 really roughing up Oregon

It’s well known that the Delta version of the Covid-19 virus has been ripping its way across the United States killing thousands upon thousands of Americans as well as visiting foreigners. Oregon has been run over unmercifully for the past several weeks. One of the most over-the-top disasters caused by the virus exploded in Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass. They’re out of hospital beds in those communities. The patients’ medical teams are working under tremendous pressure while the virus keeps hammering on the public – the ratio of those who haven’t been vaccinated is 9 to one….9 people out of 10 lying in hospitals, near death, for not getting vaccinated. In Newport, Pacific Seafood discovered 120 workers were carrying the virus around in their bodies while working at their jobs and roaming about the community.
Iowa Stateiowapublicradio.org

The Landscape Of COVID-19 Testing In Iowa During Delta Variant

All of Iowa’s 99 counties are currently experiencing high or substantial spread of coronavirus - according to the Centers for Disease Control. K-12 school districts in the state welcomed back students this week with a law banning mask mandates in schools and as the more transmissible delta variant is more common. Many health experts say testing remains and important part of combating COVID-19.

