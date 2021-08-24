Cancel
Chad’s former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

DAKAR (Reuters) – Chad’s former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said. Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a...

#War Crimes#Senegal#Cold War#Crimes Against Humanity#Reuters
Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary

Hissène Habré, who has died aged 79, reportedly of Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence in Senegal, ruled the impoverished central African nation of Chad with an iron fist for eight years, from 1982 to 1990; his blood-soaked regime killed an estimated 40,000 people in secret prisons, tortured hundreds of thousands more and carried out ethnic cleansing against rival tribes.
Chad's Habre: Brutal tyrant who was jailed after landmark trial

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who has died at the age of 79, was a brutal dictator under whose eight-year reign tens of thousands of people were executed, tortured or jailed. Sentenced to life after a landmark trial, Habre spent his final years as a prisoner in Senegal, where he died in hospital, Senegalese officials confirmed Tuesday. In May 2016, Habre was handed a life term for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture by the Extraordinary African Chambers, a tribunal created by Senegal and the African Union (AU). The trial set a global precedent, establishing the first time that a country prosecuted a former leader of another nation for rights abuses.
