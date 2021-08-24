The biggest questions as Keller Williams begins Mega Camp

Region served: Pittsburgh and the surrounding communities. Jameson Doris: What originally attracted you to the RE/MAX brand?. Ed Rae: I had been selling real estate in traditional brokerages for more than six years and had hit the glass ceiling both personally and professionally. I was looking for an agent-centric brokerage that allowed me to expand my entrepreneurial mindset, and I happened to be in a transaction at the time with a RE/MAX agent who suggested I look into RE/MAX. The business model was exactly what I was looking for, but there were no local options to choose from. That’s when I decided to purchase my first franchise in 2000.