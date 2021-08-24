Cancel
Real Estate

The biggest questions as Keller Williams begins Mega Camp

By Jim Dalrymple II
Inman.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeller Williams’ big annual gathering — which this year is taking place online — comes at a pivotal time for the company. Dig into more of Inman’s Deep Dive on KW. All week, Inman is taking a Deep Dive into Keller Williams. We’re talking to key executives, unpacking its strategic moves and reporting live from the virtual KW Mega Camp, with the goal of telling you everything you need to know about KW right now. Watch for future Inman Deep Dives into top brokerages coming in the months ahead.

