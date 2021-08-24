Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

American Idol Virtual Audition Day Comes To Colorado

By Zane Mathews
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will the nation's next American Idol come from Colorado?. The next season of American Idol on ABC is months away, but the audition process is already underway across the country. Again this year, potential superstars -and people who think they are potential superstars - have the chance to submit an audition video online in hopes of being selected to sing in front of the panel of celebrity judges. But, another way to audition is during the "Idol Across America" open virtual auditions via zoom.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Related
MusicPosted by
1077 WRKR

American Idol Star Shoots Big Music Video in Tiny SWMI Town

It's not all about Hollywood, dawg. American Idol star Margie Mays fell in love with Michigan when she filmed a music video at the drive-in theater in Buchanan. How does a Delaware native with Hollywood aspirations end up in Buchanan?. Margie Mays grew up in Wilmington, Delaware and then followed...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

'American Idol' bringing Zoom auditions to Iowa ahead of 20th season

It's once again the time of year when the search for the next "American Idol" begins, and the quest is coming to Iowa next week. The show, which in 2022 will be marking its 20th season and fifth on ABC, will hold open call Zoom auditions Aug. 25 for Iowa singers 15 and up who want to a chance to pit their talents against those of hundreds of others from cross the nation.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

‘American Idol’ to hold online auditions for Hawaii hopefuls

The search for the next “American Idol” reaches Hawaii with virtual auditions available on Saturday. Prospective contestants can visit americanidol.com/auditions now to sign up for an audition time on Saturday, when they can perform for producers of the show via Zoom and get their feedback. Contestants can also submit recorded auditions via the website.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

American Idol Auditions for Minnesota August 25th

(KNSI) – American Idol auditions are coming soon to a computer near you. Instead of superstar singer hopefuls standing in a seemingly endless line awaiting their shot at stardom, American Idol auditions will be held via Zoom for the second year in a row. Auditions will be held on August 25th. Contestants must be between 15 and 30 years old and sign up on the American Idol website for a specific time slot. Several states are already full, but there are other ways to audition.
TV & VideosNWI.com

Open call Zoom auditions presented for 'American Idol'

"American Idol" is looking for up and coming singing stars. Individuals interested in auditioning may do so via Open Call Zoom Auditions. The "Idol Across America" auditions are currently going on. Indiana residents may audition Aug. 18 for the show via Zoom. All states currently have special days for auditions...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

‘American Idol’ is looking for superstars in Utah

Utah singers are having a moment on “American Idol.”. At least six singers from Utah competed during the show’s most recent season, with one of those singers reaching the top 24 and another reaching the top 12 before unexpectedly dropping out. Now, “American Idol” is again turning to Utah in...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

America’s Most Dangerous Highway is in Colorado

Because of its location in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is home to some treacherous roads. We've got several mountain passes, as well as many not-so-regularly maintained roads, sometimes unpaved for their entire existence. Most Dangerous. However, the Colorado road that has not only been called the most...
Mechanicsburg, OHUrbana Citizen

American Idol contestant to perform

MECHANICSBURG – Alex Miller did not win American Idol but is one of the most popular contestants from the most recent season of the ABC television show. The 17-year-old from Lancaster, Kentucky, won the judges over with his personality. He made it to Hollywood Week but would be eliminated after Judge Luke Bryan asked him to play something outside of his realm of country music. Alex stuck to his roots and that cost him a spot moving on. But Bryan has promised to get Alex to perform on an upcoming performance of The Grand Ole Opry.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Former American Idol country singer to perform for First Responders this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A Country singer from Kentucky, Alex Miller, embracing his roots after appearing on season 19 of American Idol. The talented singer will be performing a free show at the First Responders Car Show this Saturday at Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Miller joins Good Day Columbus to share what it was like singing with Luke Bryan and following his dreams!
Clearwater, FLmyq105.com

American Idol Winner Performing Meat Loaf Classics In Clearwater

Since winning American Idol in 2014, Caleb Johnson’s tour resume has been pretty varied. He’s performed with everyone from Trans Siberian Orchestra to Kiss. In addition, he’s had a few solo projects. These days, he’s touring with Meat Loaf’s band Neverland Express, performing Meat Loaf’s biggest iconic hits like “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love.” The tour comes to the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater this Saturday, August 21.
Youngstown, OHWYTV.com

WYTV American Idol Front of the Line Pass Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – 33 WYTV is giving you the opportunity to win a digital front-of-the-line pass to audition for American Idol! As virtual auditions are happening right now for American Idol – we’re giving you the chance to cut the line and showcase your talent in front of the show producers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy