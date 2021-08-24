‘Trumpstock’ hits Cullman: Local supporters of former president say event was ‘a dream come true’

Appearing before thousands of supporters on Saturday at the York Family Farm property, former President Donald Trump encouraged his followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, but I recommend taking the vaccine,” he said. “I did it, it’s good.”

The crowd, however, booed his advice and Trump added, “I get it, that’s all right. You have your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.”

Alabama’s vaccination is among the lowest in the nation at 36% fully vaccinated. Cullman County’s vaccination rate is even lower, at 28%. In the past month, the state and county have seen a sharp rise in covid cases.

Trump remarked on the increase in cases shortly after coming out on stage. “I was shaking hands back stage and was like, ‘Is this good or bad?’,” he said.

This was Trump’s fourth rally since losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, and his speech covered familiar territory for a Trump rally. He reiterated his claims about election fraud, decried the Biden administration’s border policy and called the infrastructure plan “the roadmap to the Green New Deal.”

“Biden has obliterated our border, given up our energy independence, caused soaring inflation. He failed totally on economic policies, you look at what’s going on, it’s crazy,” he said.

But he also spent a large amount of time in his 90 minute speech on the United State’s exit from Afghanistan, calling it “humiliating.”

“Biden failed totally on the pandemic and he’s now overseeing the greatest foreign power humiliation in the history of the United States,” said Trump.

“It didn’t have to happen,” he said. “All he had to do was leave the soldiers there until everything was out - our citizens and our weapons - and then you bomb the hell out of the bases and you say ‘bye-bye.’”

Trump said when he’d negotiated with the Taliban on the withdraw of troops he’d told them, “Anything happens, we are going to rain terror upon you. It will be a terrible thing.”

Cullman County’s high support for Trump in 2016 and 2018 was one of the reasons the rally was held here, and local supporters showed up in droves to see him.

An estimated 35,000 people attended the rally. Col. Ken Brown of Cullman was among the first into the venue. “I’m really proud to be here as a resident and as a veteran,” he said.

Brown said he’s been a Republican since the Barry Goldwater days and is a fan of Trump. “I know a lot of people thinks he’s very caustic but I really like his policies,” said Brown.

He was excited to see the former president in Cullman. “How often does a president come to your hometown?” he said.

Jay Fuller and his wife Melissa were there as both supporters of Trump and as owners of a local radio station that broadcast the event. Jay said seeing the former president in Cullman was, “A once in a lifetime opportunity and a dream come true.”

The Fullers said they were also excited to share Trump’s speech with their listeners. “It opens it up to a lot of people who can’t be here,” said Melissa.

Even an afternoon thunderstorm didn’t deter the faithful. People stayed in line as lightning flashed, the thunder rumbled and the rain poured down.

Beth Milner of Columbus, Ga., said there is as no way they were getting out of line.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said as they waited for security screening, temporarily halted due to the lightning, to continue.

Her friend Veronica Clark of Birmingham agreed. The rain, she said, isn‘t a hardship. “We’re talking and enjoying each others’ company,” she said.

The skies cleared and the program began with a lineup of local and state politicians and Trump loyalists. Roy Drinkard, who recently celebrated his 101st birthday, led the Pledge of Allegiance and was followed by Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl. Other speakers included conservative pundit Todd Starnes, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshal, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who labeled the event “Trumpstock.”

State Sen. Garland Gudger noted that “on the land where some of the greatest bands have played, we have someone who can sell out every stadium in the world.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt said, “There is no doubt that Donald Trump has changed the Republican Party. He has set the agenda.”

Congressman Mo Brooks, who is seeking the replace Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate, outlined what he claims was election fraud in 2020, but was jeered by the crowd when he said it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

“Now, our choices are very simple. There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020. Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you,” Brooks said.

As the crowd continued to boo and shout, he amended, “All right, look back at it, but go forward and take advantage of it.”

Trump has endorsed Brooks in the race against three other candidates including Lynda Blanchard, his ambassador to Slovenia. Other candidates are former Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Boyd Britt, who also previously served as chief of staff for Shelby, and Jessica Taylor.