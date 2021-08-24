Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

fox40jackson.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban. “The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Foreign Ministry#U S Airmen#U S Marines#U S Air Force#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Combat SportsWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
Public SafetyNew York Post

High-ranking Afghan female cop reportedly on the run from Taliban

A female Afghan police officer who was a high-profile role model for women in the war-torn country is on the run in Kabul after she said she was brutally assaulted by Taliban thugs. Gulafroz Ebtekar, who rose through the ranks to become deputy chief of criminal investigations, had been a...
Military94.1 Duke FM

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

U.S. wants aid to Afghanistan to continue despite sanctions on Taliban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is taking steps to allow humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, which seized power 11 days ago. A U.S. Treasury Department official said President Joe Biden’s administration has contacted humanitarian partners in Afghanistan in recent days about their continued...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

Putin welcomes the Taliban: Russian President says the West should not impose 'outside values' on Afghanistan as China also moves towards recognising regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the Taliban and said the West should not impose 'outside values' on Afghanistan. He criticised the 'irresponsible policy' and said 'you cannot impose standards of political life and behaviour on other people from outside'. It comes as China has also moved towards recognising the Taliban regime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy