Maybe this will get you in a happy mood. I don’t know about you, but seeing so many local cash winners makes me feel lucky too!. Catawba Two Kings Casino is a new gaming destination that is coming to Kings Mountain, North Carolina and people have been winning left and right. The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort opened a temporary casino in early July 2021. Phase one of the project included a small-scale gaming complex that includes 500 slot machines with limited food and drink services inside modular trailers.