Chrusciki Bakery finds business is booming in Clarence's European Lounge

From farmer’s markets and local cafes to delivery and shipping services, pies, cakes, cookies and more have been making their way to happy customers across Berkshire County. Five years ago, professionally trained pastry chef Leslie Milton, fresh out of an internship with King Arthur Flour in Vermont, was looking for a place to start her new business, Goodnight Kitchen. Settling down in Williamstown, she got her residential kitchen certified and began production for the weekly local farmer’s market. “I was making a huge amount of product, and I was selling out every week,” Milton explains. “It would wipe me out. I couldn’t move for two days.” After a summer of success, she expanded her sales approach and began working with multiple local businesses and organizations, providing baked goods for the Williamstown Theatre Festival, to sending care packages and birthday cakes to Williams College students, and eventually securing a spot with Mezze Bistro & Bar providing wedding cakes and desserts for their catered events.