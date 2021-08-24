limehome expands into the Netherlands and extends international market presence
The digital hotel concept limehome is expanding its presence in the European market and opens their first apartments in the Netherlands at Keizerstraat 327 in Scheveningen, The Hague, in August 2021. Limehome is thus entering the Dutch hospitality market for the first time. Deluxe, Superior and Standard Suites are spaced over two floors. In the long term, approximately 5,000 additional units are planned in the Netherlands.www.hospitalitynet.org
