limehome expands into the Netherlands and extends international market presence

Hotel Grand Chancellor Transacted for AUD10.9 Million in Australia. Singapore-based Hotel Grand Central Limited (“HGC”) has announced the sale of the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Palm Cove, Queensland, Australia. Originally valued at AUD9.3 million as at 31 December 2020 by Canada-based Colliers International, the property was acquired by a third party for AUD10.9 million. HGC stated that the transaction allows the group to realise its investment in this property which had recorded a net loss of AUD814,000 in 2020 due to the property’s challenging outlook. The group stated the net proceeds would be placed into interest-bearing bank term deposits, pending future investment opportunities. The group has also stated that they are currently working with an architect to explore the development of a land plot in Christchurch. Acquired in 2019, the new property is expected to be a mixed-used development, and would feature a hotel, carpark, retail stores and office spaces.