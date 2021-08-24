Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, OH

POLICE LOG:

Review
 9 days ago

— An officer responded to Akron Children’s on North Market Street for a 1-year-old boy locked in a vehicle at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 9. The mother stated that she shut the door after putting him in the vehicle and the doors automatically locked with the keys inside the vehicle. The officer made several attempts to unlock the vehicle but it would not unlock due to the security system in place. The mother asked the officer to break the window to get her son out after he started crying and sweating. The officer broke the driver’s side window and the boy was brought in to be evaluated by nurses.

www.reviewonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbiana, OH
Lisbon, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Chestnut Street#Shoplifting#Baseball Bat#Log#Akron Children#Shenanigans Bar#Apple Grove#Jeep#Alliance#Smith Oil#Richardson Monuments#Seagram#Ices#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy