POLICE LOG:

— An officer responded to Akron Children’s on North Market Street for a 1-year-old boy locked in a vehicle at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 9. The mother stated that she shut the door after putting him in the vehicle and the doors automatically locked with the keys inside the vehicle. The officer made several attempts to unlock the vehicle but it would not unlock due to the security system in place. The mother asked the officer to break the window to get her son out after he started crying and sweating. The officer broke the driver’s side window and the boy was brought in to be evaluated by nurses.