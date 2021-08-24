Cancel
Lifestyle

Mondorf Parc Hôtel sees spa and wellness bookings increase thanks to tablet technology

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most hotel spas having undergone a hiatus during the Covid pandemic, they’re experiencing a surge of demand now the hospitality industry is fully reopened. Maximizing spa bookings in a busy period is key if hotels are to make the most of demand – especially if an array of treatments, services, and wellness products are on offer. To do this, many hotels are seeking to exploit new technology to help streamline processes and provide guests with access to relevant information during their stay.

RetailPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dessert Chain Is Seeing Soaring Sales Thanks to an Upgrade In Quality

One of America's largest dessert chains is seeing its sales soar thanks to a major upgrade in the quality, or, more specifically, freshness, of its signature product. Krispy Kreme, which went public this year for the first time in five years, has seen a second-quarter 30% increase in sales everywhere where their donuts are sold, according to Restaurant Business. The reason behind it? A new operational model which assures all of their donuts are still fresh when they reach customers, something the company hasn't been able to achieve before.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

New SiteMinder study reveals the hidden impact of ‘revenge travel’ on French hotels

LONDON, UK – As aoûtiens enter the second week of their holidays, a new study from SiteMinder, provides insight into the extent that French citizens are now re-embracing travel after a period of disruption. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021: France Edition, based on the survey responses of more than 900 holidaymakers, has found that over 3-in-4 locals hope to travel either the same amount (43%) or more (33%) than prior to Covid in the coming year.
LifestyleLodging

Atwell Suites Austin Airport Planned by IHG Hotels & Resorts

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that its newest brand—Atwell Suites—continues to grow with the latest property planned for Austin, Texas. The Atwell Suites Austin Airport is owned and managed by Bob & Son, Ltd and is the third hotel underway for the brand, joining hotels currently under construction in Miami and Denver. There are currently more than 20 properties in IHG’s U.S. pipeline for the all-suites hotel brand created for longer stays of up to six nights.
TravelThrillist

France Introduces Digital Health Pass Available to Vaccinated Tourists

Use it to visit restaurants, bars, and local tourist spots. Editor's Note:The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and impact communities all over the world. If you’re venturing out, triple-check the opening status, entry requirements, and safety protocols for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TravelFortune

Pay for the pool? Hotels try an à la carte business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After seeing the airline industry successfully monetize services that used to be free, one of the nation’s biggest hotel owners is hoping to adopt the practice for its guests. MCR Hotels is rolling out an...
LifestylePosted by
GreenMatters

This New England Hotel Is One of the Most Sustainable in the Country (Exclusive)

As an eco-conscious traveler, you likely consider your impact in regards to personal belongings, your chosen mode of transportation, and any activities you do along the way — but have you ever considered the environmental footprint of where you're staying? Most standard hotels are shockingly wasteful, using unthinkable amounts of electricity, and producing large amounts of single-use waste. That's why I was elated to stay at one of the most sustainable hotels in the U.S., The Glen House.
WorldTravelPulse

Fiona Kosmin Takes Over Marketing and Partnerships For Israel Tourism

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has announced the hiring of long-time travel industry representative, Fiona Kosmin. Kosmin will serve as Canada’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships working to connect Israel with travel partners and advocate existing and new initiatives as the country moves toward reopening to international travelers. “We’re thrilled...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Global Movement Is Returning: International Hotel Reservations Near 50% Of All Trips

For three consecutive months now, hotel bookings globally have remained above 60% of 2019 levels – and, unlike this same time last year, we are no longer looking at a world dominated entirely by domestic travel. Rather, as collective confidence grows, particularly through EMEA and parts of the Americas, we’re seeing international travel’s contribution to booked stays make a strong comeback.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

G Adventures recruits staff as demand increases

G Adventures will operate more than 550 tours during August and September – bringing its total to 900 since it resumed operations in September 2020. The rise in business means that the operator is also recruiting more staff in its key regions including the UK. It is seeking ‘global connection...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Zoox Smart Data Customers Experience 550 Percent Ad Revenue Increase Using Zoox Media

Alpharetta, GA - Zoox Smart Data (“Zoox”), an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, is pleased to announce the impressive revenue-increasing results that its Zoox Media solution has achieved for hotel businesses around the world. A state-of-the-art ad publishing platform that cuts out the need for hoteliers to contract costly third-party ad publishers, Zoox Media is credited with increasing overall revenue for its customers by 550 percent during the period between Q3 and Q4 in 2020 alone.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

OpenKey to Attend Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC)

Dallas, TX – OpenKey, the industry standard for universal Digital Key in hotels, is thrilled to attend and participate in this year’s Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC), produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP). HITEC is the world’s largest and longest-running hospitality technology event. For nearly 50 years, this conference and exhibition has delivered world-class education and connection opportunities with the brightest minds and most advanced technologies in the hospitality industry.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

How to Prepare a Hotel Financial Budget

Hospitality Financial Leadership - How to Prepare a Hotel Departmental Budget - Share this video if you like it. ð. It's business thinking you want your team to pay attention to, not accounting and it's not the hard part of hospitality. How can I help you? Go to my website...
Drinkscaribjournal.com

Aruba Has New Travel Rules

Aruba has made several significant updates to its travel protocols in August, including the implementation of a curfew this week. The biggest change for the Dutch Caribbean island was the recent decision to re-implement pre-testing requirements even for fully vaccinated travelers from high-risk countries. That means that even if you...
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Go First partners with Cordelia Cruises

Go First (formerly known as Goair) has partnered with Cordelia Cruises, India’s premium cruise liner, to launch an experiential platform Fly Cruise. The facility will allow travellers to have flexibility in terms of cancellations and rescheduling in these uncertain times of Covid-19. Under the arrangement, Cordelia Cruises will provide exclusive...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Charlestowne Hotels Invests In Tech To Enhance Guest Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Leading hospitality management company Charlestowne Hotels is investing in technology solutions that support streamlined operations and enhance the guest experience across its growing portfolio of hotels. Charlestowne’s latest tech investments provide the infrastructure necessary to manage all 50+ hotels from one central hub while strengthening the framework...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

OTA Insight furthers growth with RMS Cloud partnership

London, Denver & Singapore – OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, today unveiled the incorporation of RMS Cloud’s property management system (PMS) into Revenue Insight, the leading business intelligence solution in the industry. RMS Cloud, the globally renowned PMS provider to the hospitality industry, trusted...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Six Senses Introduces Luggage Free Booking Platform

Now Six Senses guests can enjoy the freedom of traveling light and sending their bags ahead of time to any of the brand’s properties worldwide. Thanks to a partnership with Luggage Free, they can eliminate the hassle of carrying, checking and claiming baggage at the airport. The convenient door-to-door shipping service also covers a wide range of items including golf clubs, skis and snowboards.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Pandemic Forces Hoteliers To Drive Revenue in Unique Ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hoteliers were put in a unique position in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel stopped and room revenue slowed to a trickle. During the "How To Find Alternative Sources of Revenue in Your Hotel" panel at the Hotel Data Conference, hotel executives discussed the creative ways they were able to generate ancillary revenue when room demand was low, and how some of those revenue streams may be here to stay.

