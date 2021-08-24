Mondorf Parc Hôtel sees spa and wellness bookings increase thanks to tablet technology
With most hotel spas having undergone a hiatus during the Covid pandemic, they’re experiencing a surge of demand now the hospitality industry is fully reopened. Maximizing spa bookings in a busy period is key if hotels are to make the most of demand – especially if an array of treatments, services, and wellness products are on offer. To do this, many hotels are seeking to exploit new technology to help streamline processes and provide guests with access to relevant information during their stay.www.hospitalitynet.org
