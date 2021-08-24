Remains of sailor killed at Pear Harbor returning to Exira

The remains of a sailor from southwest Iowa who died during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will buried next month in his hometown of Exira. Eli Olsen was among 429 servicemembers on board the USS Oklahoma when the battleship was sunk by Japanese torpedo bombers that December 7th. John Tibben, who lives near Ames, is Olsen’s nephew. Tibben, who’s 80, was three years old when his uncle died, so his memories are sparse.