Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Microsoft Azure DevOps. The Lucidspark Cards for Azure DevOps Cloud integration takes software development planning to the next level with enhanced collaboration and data-driven visuals. Technical teams can come together in a shared, flexible workspace to visualize backlogs, delivery plans, and work items pulled directly from Azure DevOps, enabling users to more effectively identify project roadblocks, complete retrospectives and visualize customer journeys. The bidirectional sync ensures every new idea and action item is captured across both platforms, keeping development teams aligned and working together seamlessly.