Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Manton Paddles Up! Aug 28th, 2021 Lake Billings, Manton Registration

Cadillac News
 9 days ago

Manton Paddles Up! Aug 28th, 2021 Lake Billings, Manton Registration starts at 11am and final count in the water is 1pm. $5 per kayak includes a commemorative wrist band. With questions call (231) 824-3812 or visit us on Facebook at Manton Area Heritage Restoration Group.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Lake Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Lee Lake Paddle Boats Taken for a Test Ride

Paddle boats were taken for a test drive on Bartlesville’s City-owned Lee Lake on Saturday evening. In a video released on the Facebook page “Lee Lake Paddle Boats – Coming Soon,” a paddle boat can be seen going out for a test run. In July, the Bartlesville City Council approved of a business plan that includes the construction of a two-story floating dock that can anchor up to 10 paddle boats and one pontoon. The company may eventually rent out kayaks.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

'Cars for Canines' Aug. 21 at Melton Lake Park

Explore Oak Ridge will host the 2nd annual Cars for Canines event on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Melton Lake Park, 697 Melton Lake Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "The event will consist of a car show, sponsored by Summer Knights Cruisers, food trucks, live music, vendors, demonstrations and pet friendly fun all to benefit the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and Anderson County Humane Society," a news release stated.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Lake County Flash, Aug 20, 2021

It’s the Lake County Flash for Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday!. This week’s edition features stories about vaccine mandates in Oregon, Blue Marmot in front of planning commission, crews work on Patton Meadow Fire, and LCSD#7 schools to begin Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Sylvan Lake, MIThe Oakland Press

Sylvan Lake to celebrate 100th birthday on Aug. 26

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the city of Sylvan Lake will celebrate its 100th birthday with a full schedule of events starting at 4 p.m., indoors and outdoors at the community center. Years ago Sylvan Lake was home to a summer hotel and a camp for children. Through the years the...
Indian Lake, NYPress-Republican

Navigating Nature: Camping and Paddling Adventures near Indian Lake

With all the heat and humidity we have experienced the past month hiking was out of the question for me. A group of friends who are working on the Adirondack Paddle Pursuit had planned a camping/paddling adventure and I think I asked or maybe I just crashed their party. Our crew would consist of Barb Harris, Kelly and Miles Moody, Sally Hoy, Stephanie Mason and myself. The itinerary was to camp at Lewey Lake State Campground and paddle Jessup River, Lewey Lake, Miami River and Indian Lake.
Crosslake, MNPine And Lakes News

Weather amps up Crosslake paddling event excitement

The annual Paddle to the Moon and Back event in Crosslake was particularly exciting for participants Sunday, Aug. 22, as paddlers contended with rain clouds and growing wind immediately upon launch. And no moon was visible through the clouds. Five groups with about 60 people set out from the U.S....
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
Oswegatchie, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Up the Oswegatchie without a paddle

The main branch of the Oswegatchie winds nearly 150 miles from the St. Lawrence at Ogdensburg, southeast towards Canton then southwest to the other side of Gouverneur before heading east through Edwards, Fine and Newton to Cranberry Lake where it snakes another 20 plus miles into the reaches of the Five Ponds Wilderness. Its history includes the talc and zinc mines of Gouverneur, the millworks of the Rich Lumber Company, and the Schuler potato patch and mausoleum.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Heidi Lowe Gallery rings classes registration due Aug. 28

Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering two different 2.5-hour jewelry making classes Tuesday, Aug. 31. Each class is designed for fun, success and safety! Students will learn how to make a piece of jewelry from start to finish and wear their own handmade item out the door. Check out the full class schedule on the gallery website.
Manton, MICadillac News

2nd-6th Thursday-Monday 9am-6pm Manton 7380 E 20 1/2 Rd, follow

2nd-6th Thursday-Monday 9am-6pm Manton 7380 E 20 1/2 Rd, follow the signs with the orange arrows from 131 south of Manton. Manton's largest garage sale, rain or shine. Dishes, linens, crafts, fabric, clothes, books, jewelry, canning jars, beds, dressers, TV's. Lots of guy stuff. Too much to list. Fresh baked goods.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Bobcat Spotted Dog-Paddling In Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland [VIDEO]

Growing up in Indiana, I had no idea That Kentucky us such a beautiful state. The only time I had been to Kentucky, was driving through Henderson on my way to a family vacation in Florida. But, after moving to Kentucky, I truly feel it's one of the most amazing and gorgeous states in the US. The rolling hills, rock cliffs, and incredible lakes are breathtaking.
Lake Havasu City, AZkyma.com

Police: Lake Havasu City man drowns while paddle boarding

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City resident has drowned in a narrow channel while paddle boarding on the lake. The city’s police department identified the man Friday as 30-year-old Garrett Hansen. Authorities say bystanders found Hansen submerged in the Bridgewater Channel on Thursday evening and pulled him from the water. Lifesaving efforts weren’t successful. It’s not clear what led up to the drowning, but police say foul play isn’t suspected. Police say Hansen was under water for 20-40 minutes before he was seen. Several citizens had reported Hansen behaving strangely, going in and out of the water for an hour, before he drowned.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Paddle, Mansfield Hollow Lake, Mansfield

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Hollow Lake boat launch, 285 Bassetts Bridge Rd., Mansfield, with an estimated launch time of 9:50 a.m. This moderately-paced 11-mile trip explores the many small coves of Mansfield Hollow, plus three rivers: the Natchaug River, the Fenton River and the Mount Hope River. Option to shorten along the way by skipping any of the coves or rivers. Paddlers must provide their own kayak/canoe and other equipment, and should bring lunch, water and snacks. For your own safety, life jacket must be worn for the trip duration. Bring lunch, snacks, and water. Rain cancels. Map and GPX track of a similar trip at the link below. Lake maps also at the links below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy