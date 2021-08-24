Manton Paddles Up! Aug 28th, 2021 Lake Billings, Manton Registration

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Hollow Lake boat launch, 285 Bassetts Bridge Rd., Mansfield, with an estimated launch time of 9:50 a.m. This moderately-paced 11-mile trip explores the many small coves of Mansfield Hollow, plus three rivers: the Natchaug River, the Fenton River and the Mount Hope River. Option to shorten along the way by skipping any of the coves or rivers. Paddlers must provide their own kayak/canoe and other equipment, and should bring lunch, water and snacks. For your own safety, life jacket must be worn for the trip duration. Bring lunch, snacks, and water. Rain cancels. Map and GPX track of a similar trip at the link below. Lake maps also at the links below.