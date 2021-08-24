US Elite Mid-Atlantic Scout Day: Blast Motion Hitting Data

Sitting atop the list of the top pitching prospects in the Cape Cod League is two-way standout Reggie Crawford (UConn). The 6-foot-6 southpaw was seldom used on the mound by the Huskies in the spring (7.2 IP), but broke out as one who profiles as a potential 1-1 pick with his performance this summer in the Cape and with the USA Collegiate National Team. Although it was another small sample size, Crawford struck out 12 in six innings combined between the CNT and Bourne. In those innings he allowed just one hit and no runs. Athletic and large-framed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he shows electric stuff from the left side. It’s loose and easy cheddar from a three-quarter slot, and there’s more in the tank. It’s also the high-spin heat (2500-2600+ rpm) that clubs...