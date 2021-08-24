Cancel
Video Games

Halo Infinite will launch with no campaign co-op or Forge mode

By Nathan P. Gibson
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite will not support campaign co-op or Forge mode when it launches later this year, according to developer 343 Industries. Campaign co-op has been a mainstay of the Halo series since the first release back in 2001 while the user creation tool Forge has been present in every title since Halo 3.

