After a really tough year, LSU football fans are looking forward to a fresh start for the upcoming 2021-22 season. And it's definitely exciting to have the season opener against UCLA on September 4th set to play at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Last year the Tigers came close to a disastrous season, so fans are excited to see what the team has in store for us in the upcoming months. The Tigers are currently ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll.