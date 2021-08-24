Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Chad’s former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 9 days ago

DAKAR (Reuters) – Chad’s former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said. Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Senegal#Cold War#Crimes Against Humanity#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from Covid-19 on Tuesday aged 79. Chad's consulate told AFP that the former dictator had succumbed to coronavirus in Dakar's main hospital, where he had been rushed from a private clinic after his condition worsened. "Habre is in his Lord's hands," Senegal's Justice Minister Malick Sall said on the television channel TFM, announcing Habre's death. The head of Chad's ruling military junta, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, also offered his "sincere condolences" to Habre's family "and the Chadian people."
ObituariesTelegraph

Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary

Hissène Habré, who has died aged 79, reportedly of Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence in Senegal, ruled the impoverished central African nation of Chad with an iron fist for eight years, from 1982 to 1990; his blood-soaked regime killed an estimated 40,000 people in secret prisons, tortured hundreds of thousands more and carried out ethnic cleansing against rival tribes.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Chad’s former dictator Hissène Habré dies of COVID-19 at 79

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s former dictator Hissène Habré, the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by an African court after his government was accused of killing tens of thousands of people, has died in Senegal. He was 79. Habré, whose case for years...
WorldKEYT

Ex-Bosnia Serb soldier sentenced to 20 years for war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has convicted a former Bosnian Serb policeman and soldier of war crimes and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday found Rade Garic guilty of atrocities in the eastern town of Vlasenica in 1992 and later in Srebrenica in 1995. The conviction concerns the persecution of Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, during the 1992-95 war in the Balkan nation that killed over 100,000 people and left millions displaced. Bosnian Serb forces took large swaths of Bosnia under their control during the war, forcing non-Serbs from their homes.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Video of Nigerian diplomat being assaulted by Indonesian immigration officers sparks international incident

An alleged assault on a Nigerian diplomat inside a moving car in Indonesia by the southeast Asian country’s immigration officials has led to international outrage, with the Nigerian government condemning the incident and demanding punishment.Nigeria has recalled its envoy to Jakarta to give a full report of the incident, as well as summoning the Indonesian ambassador in Abuja.Tensions have dramatically escalated between the two countries after a video went viral on social media showing Nigerian diplomat Abdulrahman Ibrahim being held down by at least three men and crying out in pain inside a vehicle near his residence in Jakarta....
CelebritiesVoice of America

Popular Rwandan Rapper Dies in Custody

A popular Rwandan rapper known as Jay Polly died in custody early Thursday, officials and media reports said, the second detained musician to die in mysterious circumstances in less than two years. Polly, whose real name was Joshua Tuyishime, was being held on drugs charges and had just found out...
Africawkzo.com

Nigeria says killing of Muslim travellers was ‘prearranged’

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – The killing of 23 people returning from a Muslim festival in Nigeria was a premeditated ambush for which suspects have already been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. Deadly violence is common around Africa’s most populous nation, with roads becoming particularly dangerous as armed attackers and kidnappers...
AfricaBBC

Nigerian Igbo Jewish leader arrested with Israeli visitors freed

A leader of Nigeria's Jewish community, jailed for a month without charge after being arrested with three visitors from Israel, has been freed. Authorities suspected the visitors had links with a separatist group which had hailed their arrival in Nigeria. Lizben Agha, from the Igbo ethnic group, was released after...
Europekfgo.com

Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Iranian regime on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported. The man, whom prosecutors have declined to...
Africawtaq.com

Scores feared missing after ambush in eastern Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Around 80 people are feared missing in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after armed rebels ambushed a convoy on Wednesday and set fire to 16 vehicles, a local parliamentarian said. Jean-Paul Ngahangondi, a member of the Ituri province’s parliament, blamed the assault on the Allied Democratic Forces...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy