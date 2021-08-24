Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Channel 4’s Head of Factual on John Cleese Cancel Culture Show: ‘He’s Got Very Strong Views on That’

By K.J. Yossman
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 4’s head of factual, Danny Horan, has spoken out about the network’s latest commission which features “Monty Python” comedian John Cleese hosting a show about cancel culture. “We’re doing that because we felt we needed to address [cancel culture] somehow and he’s got very strong views on that,” Horan...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cleese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Channel#Channel 4#Channel 4#Commissioners#The Edinburgh Tv Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Don’t mention the culture war: Will someone tell John Cleese that ‘cancel culture’ is a meaningless term?

Forty-two years ago, John Cleese appeared on national TV and fought against cancel culture. The phrase hadn’t been invented yet, but he was, genuinely, a victim of it. The comedian sat beside his fellow Monty Python star Michael Palin on the BBC’s Friday Night, Saturday Morning as they defended The Life of Brian from bitter, censorious attacks from satirist Malcolm Muggeridge and the Bishop of Southwark, Mervyn Stockwood. Brian was a subversive work in many ways – a comedy that targeted not the Christian religion itself but the idiocies of mass conformance – and the criticism was vitriolic. This was an oppressive establishment force trying to censor free speech; Cleese’s response was eloquent, nuanced and compelling. Half a lifetime later, however, and hearing Cleese talk about cancel culture is enough to send you running for the hills.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
CelebritiesDecider

Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘The View’ Gig Saved Her From Cancel Culture

The ladies of The View never hesitate to voice their opinions on cancel culture. While resident cancel culture hater Meghan McCain has exited the ABC talk show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg tore into the concept during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival today where she delivered the annual International Icon Interview. As the star opened up about a lapse in her career following a joke about former President George W. Bush, she said that The View actually saved her from her long rut in the industry.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
TV Showsimdb.com

Sidharth Shukla Dies: Popular Bollywood Actor & Reality TV Star Was 40

Sidharth Shukla, the Indian actor and reality TV star, has died suddenly at the age of 40. Widespread reports from India state that Shukla suffered a heart attack. The BBC could not confirm cause but spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon being admitted to the facility.
TV & VideosEW.com

Here's who's coming to The View to kick off season 25

The daytime talk show marks its silver anniversary this year, and former cohosts are coming back to help celebrate. Look who's coming to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of The View!. Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, and Ben Platt are among the guests who will be joining the daytime talk show...
Presidential Electionthatgrapejuice.net

Chrisette Michele Questions Why Kanye West Is “Uncanceled” But She Isn’t: ‘What Does My Role As a FEMALE Play?’

It’s been nearly 5 years since Chrisette Michele endured a swift and seismic backlash for seemingly endorsing polarizing Donald Trump by singing at his presidential inauguration. Though she made clear her intention was to “be a bridge” between his supporters and detractors, the only bridge she traveled was that straight to “cancelledville.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Keanu Reeves turns 75: see photos of the handsome actor throughout the years

The world is screaming happy birthday to Keanu Reeves as the actor celebrates his 57th birthday today, September 2nd. The notoriously shy and mysterious birthday man is one of Hollywood‘s most successful actors. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter calculated that Reeves had earned $250 million for The Matrix franchise, making him one of the highest-paid in the industry. Over the years, Reeves has starred in countless films, become a meme, started a production company, and wrote 2 books. But despite being in the industry since the 80’s there is still little knowledge about the actor’s private life, which is likely how he likes it. When asked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 about what he thinks happens after death, Reeves replied, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.” Take a look at some photos of the handsome actor throughout the years and watch one of his movies tonight to celebrate.
Musicthebrag.com

Liam Gallagher reveals he’s “got two new albums on the go”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced he has “two new albums” in the works. Speaking with Absolute Radio, Liam gave fans an insight on the progress of his upcoming work, telling host Dave Berry: “I’ve kind of got two albums on the go.”. “I’ve got like one that’s a...
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Paramount+ In September 2021

Have you signed up for Paramount+ yet? If not, perhaps I can interest you in a list of titles that are coming to the streaming service this month. And if that doesn't do it for you then, uh, I guess we have nothing more to talk about, friend! But those of you sticking around should keep on reading to see the best movies and shows coming to Paramount+ in September 2021.
Moviesimdb.com

Bassam Tariq Talks ‘Mogul Mowgli,’ Working With Riz Ahmed & Directing The ‘Blade’ Reboot [The Playlist Podcast]

“Mogul Mowgli” is one hell of a film with what might be Riz Ahmed’s best performance of his career. The fact that it marks the narrative feature debut for filmmaker Bassam Tariq is incredibly impressive. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, Tariq joins the show to talk about everything that went into the creation of his acclaimed drama, “Mogul Mowgli.”
Moviesimdb.com

Neill Blomkamp No Longer Sure He’d Direct ‘Alien 5’ If Given the Chance: ‘It’s Completely Dead’

Every once in a while, concept art from Neill Blomkamp’s unmade “Alien 5” pops up online and sends fans of the space franchise into a tizzy. The “District 9” and “Demonic” filmmaker’s involvement with a proposed fifth “Alien” movie dates back over half a decade. Blomkamp intended to create a sequel to the original “Alien” franchise and break from Ridley Scott’s prequel films, which have stopped development following the financial disappointment of “Alien: Covenant.” In a recent interview with The Independent, Blomkamp was now uncertain he’d return to the unmade “Alien” project if given the chance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy