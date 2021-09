ABC Stone, in partnership with the New York Academy of Art and curator Peter Drake, is proud to announce the tenth annual sculpture exhibition in celebration of The Carrara Merit Residency Scholarship. RESILIENCE will be presented for one-night-only on August 19th. The selling exhibition will feature 25 sculptures from 16 artists and provides a necessary and ongoing platform for the amplification of a culturally and ethnically diverse group of artists which reflects the world through their distinct lenses. The pieces will be grouped thematically and curated into separate vignettes as a comment on society and the state of our world today. As in previous years, the works on view will be augmented by performance art, music, and interactive video elements. At the conclusion of the exhibition, many of the pieces will remain on view at ABC’s Chelsea location in NYC and will be available for sale through ABC.