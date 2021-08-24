Ally Survey: Nearly Half of Adults Aren't Effectively Talking about Finances with their Partners
Results from a new survey by Ally Bank, indicate couples who have the "money talk" report feeling happier and more confident. Although 90% of the 1,000+ U.S. adults surveyed say it is important to be open about finances, nearly half aren't doing it effectively. Of those who wish they knew more prior to committing to their partner, nearly two-thirds wish they knew more about their partner's spending habits and 39% wish they knew more about their partner's debt.athensceo.com
