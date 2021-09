As of today (September 1st), DraftKings Online Sportsbook has officially launched in Wyoming. The Cowboy State is now the 13th state where the mobile app is available. Customers that are at least 18 years of age can now place bets on numerous professional and collegiate sports through the mobile app in Wyoming. The launch of the app comes at a perfect time with college football starting up as well as the NFL schedule. Of course, as fall progresses, then you get into the MLB playoffs in October, as well as the NHL and NBA seasons starting up.