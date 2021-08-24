The Nest Review

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNine years after (literal) cult thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene, writer-director Sean Durkin returns with an equally challenging if completely different story. A neatly wrought chamber piece, The Nest is Marriage Story meets Escape To The Chateau, a piercing portrait of the breakdown of a relationship within the rooms and corridors of a huge manor house. Graced by perfectly modulated performances by Jude Law and, especially, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon, it’s a film that eschews conventional storytelling in favour of a sophisticated, more elliptical approach that skewers subjects as diverse as male ego, class and the best way to get rid of a dead horse. It certainly requires patience, but offers bountiful rewards.

