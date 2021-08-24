Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Will Allow Smaller Teams to Better Optimize their Games, Says Dev

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution has already added support for plenty of games on PC so far, and results in its early days have been pretty solid by and large. Eventually (hopefully sooner rather than later) Super Resolution will be making its way over to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well, and several developers have spoken about the impact they expect it to have.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Optimization#White Paper Games#Gamingbolt#Super Resolution#Dota 2#Godfall#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGamespot

PS5 And Xbox Series X Consoles Available At Walmart

Walmart's latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for is live now. Both consoles are available as standalone purchases and cost $500 each. If you're looking for the Xbox Series S, both Amazon and the Microsoft Store have the $300 console in stock right now. now. Each time Walmart has...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X|S Hack Lets You Play PS1 Games

A PlayStation emulator is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing Xbox users to not only play PS1 games on their new Xbox console, but to play them at 4K resolution with 60 frames-per-second. The emulator, the DuckStation, also comes with other features, such as Texture Filtering and True Color Rendering, which ensure the games aren't just enhanced, but faithful to the original versions. That said, to get the emulator on the console you will need to pay a fee and have developer mode enabled on said console.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Microsoft adding cloud gaming to Xbox One and Series X|S this holiday

Microsoft is bringing its cloud gaming service to the Xbox Series X|S as well as the Xbox One this holiday season, the company announced today. Like the company's cloud gaming options on phones, tablets, and PCs, streaming games on consoles will require a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, with support for resolutions up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Hades Becomes The Highest-Rated Game of All Time On PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hades is a superhit for Supergiant Games. It has eclipsed the charts to become one of the highest-rated games on the PS5 and XSX. Metacritic, which is one of the largest reviews aggregators for video games shows that Hades is now one of the highest-rated games on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the case of PS5, it is ranked at the number one position ahead of Demon’s Souls. It has a review average of 93 compared to the 92 of Demon’s Souls.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Crusader Kings 3 has been rated for PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Paradox Interactive’s Crusader Kings 3 appears to be heading to consoles, at least if a new listing from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is to be believed. It looks like the game could be landing on PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, per the listing, approximately one year after the game launched on PC.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

The Best TVs for Gaming of 2021: PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

The best TVs for gaming don’t just show picture-perfect visuals; they also provide features like high refresh rates to ensure your gaming experience is top-notch. Our recommendations include the right mix of features to make big-screen gaming perfect whether you’re playing on a console or PC. What to Look For...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Reported remaster of Quake rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Quake is reportedly being remastered, with an announcement of the game expected at QuakeCon this weekend. But, ahead of the show, the ESRB has seemingly outed the remaster and revealed that not only is it coming to PC, but that the franchise will make its console debut, releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and even Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesTechRadar

PS5 and Xbox Series X games with 120fps support

One of the best things about the current-gen consoles is that PS5 and Xbox Series X games with 120fps support are becoming increasingly common. From blockbuster hits to inventive platformers, more titles are taking advantage of 120fps support which is fantastic to see. We’ve previously been stuck in the doldrums...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Walmart’s Press & Hold Button Is Awful for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S Restocks

If you’re still on the hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restocks, chances are you’ve noticed Walmart’s awful new Press and Hold button. Getting hold of a next-gen console doesn’t appear to be getting any easier, even approaching 10 months after the initial launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Still, both Sony and Microsoft are struggling to keep up with demand, even with stock levels improving.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assetto Corsa Competizione Releases February 24th 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Kunos Simulazioni’s Assetto Corsa Competizione has a proper release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Instead of later this year, it’s out on February 24th 2022 and will provide support for up to 60 FPS performance. Liveries from the 2021 GT World Challenge season and private lobbies for multiplayer are also coming. Check out the trailers below to see the game in action, courtesy of IGN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy