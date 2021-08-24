Super Resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Will Allow Smaller Teams to Better Optimize their Games, Says Dev

A PlayStation emulator is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing Xbox users to not only play PS1 games on their new Xbox console, but to play them at 4K resolution with 60 frames-per-second. The emulator, the DuckStation, also comes with other features, such as Texture Filtering and True Color Rendering, which ensure the games aren't just enhanced, but faithful to the original versions. That said, to get the emulator on the console you will need to pay a fee and have developer mode enabled on said console.