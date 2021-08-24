Cancel
Science

Impact of genetic and non-genetic factors on hepatic CYP2C9 expression and activity in Hungarian subjects

By Ferenc Fekete
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCYP2C9, one of the most abundant hepatic cytochrome P450 enzymes, is involved in metabolism of 15–20% of clinically important drugs (warfarin, sulfonylureas, phenytoin, non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs). To avoid adverse events and/or impaired drug-response, CYP2C9 pharmacogenetic testing is recommended. The impact of CYP2C9 polymorphic alleles (CYP2C9*2, CYP2C9*3) and phenoconverting non-genetic factors on CYP2C9 function and expression was investigated in liver tissues from Caucasian subjects (N = 164). The presence of CYP2C9*3 allele was associated with CYP2C9 functional impairment, and CYP2C9*2 influenced tolbutamide 4′-hydroxylase activity only in subjects with two polymorphic alleles, whereas the contribution of CYP2C8*3 was not confirmed. In addition to CYP2C9 genetic polymorphisms, non-genetic factors (co-medication with CYP2C9-specific inhibitors/inducers and non-specific factors including amoxicillin + clavulanic acid therapy or chronic alcohol consumption) contributed to the prediction of hepatic CYP2C9 activity; however, a CYP2C9 genotype–phenotype mismatch still existed in 32.6% of the subjects. Substantial variability in CYP2C9 mRNA levels, irrespective of CYP2C9 genotype, was demonstrated; however, CYP2C9 induction and non-specific non-genetic factors potentially resulting in liver injury appeared to modify CYP2C9 expression. In conclusion, complex implementation of CYP2C9 genotype and non-genetic factors for the most accurate estimation of hepatic CYP2C9 activity may improve efficiency and safety of medication with CYP2C9 substrate drugs in clinical practice.

www.nature.com

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Close association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament of the spine

Ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL) of the spine is a disease of unknown etiology occurring frequently in individuals with metabolic disturbances. Obesity has been suggested as a potential risk factor for the severity of OPLL. We aimed to investigate whether non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with OPLL severity. We assessed the severity of NAFLD by a liver-to-spleen (L/S) ratio on computed tomography (CT) scans of 85 symptomatic OPLL patients at a single institution in Japan. We also assessed the severity of OPLL by CT reconstruction sagittal and axial images. The prevalence of NAFLD in middle-aged patients (age < 70 years, n = 50) was 80.3%, which was 2.5–8 times higher than that in the general Japanese population (9–30%). The ossification index of the spinal ligaments increased in proportion to the severity of fatty liver. The L/S ratio was revealed as a significant risk factor associated with the total ossification index (standardized β: -0.40, 95% confidence interval − 54.34 to − 4.22). This study suggests the potential contribution of NAFLD to the progression of OPLL. The close association between NAFLD and OPLL demonstrated in this study warrants further study to elucidate the causal nature of this relationship.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Age is associated with unfavorable neuropathological and radiological features and poor outcome in patients with WHO grade 2 and 3 gliomas

With the rising life expectancy and availability of neuroimaging, increased number of older patients will present with diffuse and anaplastic gliomas. The aim of our study was therefore to investigate age-related prognostic clinical, neuropathological and radiological features of lower-grade gliomas. All consecutive patients with diffuse or anaplastic glioma WHO grade 2 and 3 who underwent first tumor resection between 2010 and 2018, were selected from the institutional neuro-oncological database and evaluated. The mean age of 55 males and 44 females was 46 years (SD ± 16). Wild-type IDH1 (p = 0.012), persistent nuclear ATRX expression (p = 0.012) and anaplasia (p < 0.001) were significantly associated with higher age. The CE volume before resection was found to be increased in older patients (r = 0.42, p < 0.0001), and CE rate was higher in the IDH wild-type population only (p = 0.02). The extent of resection did not differ with age. Overall, one year of life resulted in a PFS reduction of 9 days (p = 0.047); in IDH sub-group analysis, this dependency was confirmed only in wild-type tumors (p = 0.05). OS was significantly reduced in older patients (p = 0.033). In conclusion, behavior and prognosis of WHO grade 2 and 3 glioma were unfavorable in correlation to patient’s age, even if the extent of resection was comparable. Older age imparted a poorer PFS and higher CE rate only in the IDH wild-type population.
Weight LossNature.com

Obese mice weight loss role on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and endoplasmic reticulum stress treated by a GLP-1 receptor agonist

Luiz Eduardo de Macedo Cardoso ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6344-22901,. International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The weight loss following Semaglutide treatment, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, might be responsible for some effects observed on the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease of obese mice. Subjects/methods. Two groups of C57BL/6 male mice (n = 30/group) were fed...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Recommendations on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for patients with Diamond–Blackfan anemia. On behalf of the Pediatric Diseases and Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Parties of the EBMT

Diamond Blackfan anemia (DBA) is a rare congenital syndrome presenting primarily as pure red cell aplasia with constitutional abnormalities and cancer predisposition. Established treatment options are corticosteroids, regular erythrocyte transfusions with iron chelation therapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). To date, HSCT is the only definitive curative treatment for the hematological phenotype of DBA, but there is little experience with its use. Given the rarity of the disease and its unique features, an expert panel agreed to draw up a set of recommendations on the use of HSCT in DBA to guide clinical decision-making and practice. The recommendations address indications, pretransplant patient evaluation, donor selection, stem cell sources, conditioning regimens, prophylaxis of rejection and graft versus host disease, and post-transplant follow-up.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection initiates interleukin-17-enriched transcriptional response in different cells from multiple organs

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has emerged as a pandemic. Paucity of information concerning the virus and therapeutic interventions have made SARS-CoV-2 infection a genuine threat to global public health. Therefore, there is a growing need for understanding the molecular mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cellular level. To address this, we undertook a systems biology approach by analyzing publicly available RNA-seq datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infection of different cells and compared with other lung pathogenic infections. Our study identified several key genes and pathways uniquely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Genes such as interleukin (IL)-6, CXCL8, CCL20, CXCL1 and CXCL3 were upregulated, which in particular regulate the cytokine storm and IL-17 signaling pathway. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 infection strongly activated IL-17 signaling pathway compared with other respiratory viruses. Additionally, this transcriptomic signature was also analyzed to predict potential drug repurposing and small molecule inhibitors. In conclusion, our comprehensive data analysis identifies key molecular pathways to reveal underlying pathological etiology and potential therapeutic targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Systematic profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG responses elicited by an inactivated virus vaccine identifies peptides and proteins for predicting vaccination efficacy

One of the best ways to control COVID-19 is vaccination. Among the various SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, inactivated virus vaccines have been widely applied in China and many other countries. To understand the underlying protective mechanism of these vaccines, it is necessary to systematically analyze the humoral responses that are triggered. By utilizing a SARS-CoV-2 microarray with 21 proteins and 197 peptides that fully cover the spike protein, antibody response profiles of 59 serum samples collected from 32 volunteers immunized with the inactivated virus vaccine BBIBP-CorV were generated. For this set of samples, the microarray results correlated with the neutralization titers of the authentic virus, and two peptides (S1-5 and S2-22) were identified as potential biomarkers for assessing the effectiveness of vaccination. Moreover, by comparing immunized volunteers to convalescent and hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the N protein, NSP7, and S2-78 were identified as potential biomarkers for differentiating COVID-19 patients from individuals vaccinated with the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The comprehensive profile of humoral responses against the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will facilitate a deeper understanding of the vaccine and provide potential biomarkers for inactivated virus vaccine-related applications.
Mental HealthNature.com

Analysis of genetic differences between psychiatric disorders: exploring pathways and cell types/tissues involved and ability to differentiate the disorders by polygenic scores

Although displaying genetic correlations, psychiatric disorders are clinically defined as categorical entities as they each have distinguishing clinical features and may involve different treatments. Identifying differential genetic variations between these disorders may reveal how the disorders differ biologically and help to guide more personalized treatment. Here we presented a statistical framework and comprehensive analysis to identify genetic markers differentially associated with various psychiatric disorders/traits based on GWAS summary statistics, covering 18 psychiatric traits/disorders and 26 comparisons. We also conducted comprehensive analysis to unravel the genes, pathways and SNP functional categories involved, and the cell types and tissues implicated. We also assessed how well one could distinguish between psychiatric disorders by polygenic risk scores (PRS). SNP-based heritabilities (h2snp) were significantly larger than zero for most comparisons. Based on current GWAS data, PRS have mostly modest power to distinguish between psychiatric disorders. For example, we estimated that AUC for distinguishing schizophrenia from major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder (BPD) from MDD and schizophrenia from BPD were 0.694, 0.602 and 0.618, respectively, while the maximum AUC (based on h2snp) were 0.763, 0.749 and 0.726, respectively. We also uncovered differences in each pair of studied traits in terms of their differences in genetic correlation with comorbid traits. For example, clinically defined MDD appeared to more strongly genetically correlated with other psychiatric disorders and heart disease, when compared to non-clinically defined depression in UK Biobank. Our findings highlight genetic differences between psychiatric disorders and the mechanisms involved. PRS may help differential diagnosis of selected psychiatric disorders in the future with larger GWAS samples.
Public HealthNature.com

Co-infections observed in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients using a rapid diagnostic test

Rapid diagnostic tests are tools of paramount impact both for improving patient care and in antimicrobial management programs. Particularly in the case of respiratory infections, it is of great importance to quickly confirm/exclude the involvement of pathogens, be they bacteria or viruses, while obtaining information about the presence/absence of a genetic target of resistance to modulate antibiotic therapy. In this paper, we present our experiences with the use of the Biofire® FilmArray® Pneumonia Panel Plus (FAPP; bioMérieux; Marcy l’Etoile, France) to assess coinfection in COVID-19 patients. A total of 152 respiratory samples from consecutive patients were examined, and 93 (61%) were found to be FAPP positive, with the detection of bacteria and/or viruses. The patients were 93 males and 59 females with an average age of 65 years who were admitted to our hospital due to moderate/severe acute respiratory symptoms. Among the positive samples were 52 from sputum (SPU) and 41 from bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). The most representative species was S. aureus (most isolates were mecA positive; 30/44, 62%), followed by gram-negative pathogens such as P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, and A. baumannii. Evidence of a virus was rare. Cultures performed from BAL and SPU samples gave poor results. Most of the discrepant negative cultures were those in which FAPP detected pathogens with a microbial count ≤ 105 CFU/mL. H. influenzae was one of the most common pathogens lost by the conventional method. Despite the potential limitations of FAPP, which detects a defined number of pathogens, its advantages of rapid detection combined with predictive information regarding the antimicrobial resistance of pathogens through the detection of some relevant markers of resistance could be very useful for establishing empirical targeted therapy for the treatment of patients with respiratory failure. In the COVID era, we understand the importance of using antibiotics wisely to curb the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ScienceNature.com

Pathogenic SLIRP variants as a novel cause of autosomal recessive mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and IV deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In a Dutch non-consanguineous patient having mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and complex IV deficiency, whole exome sequencing revealed two compound heterozygous variants in SLIRP. SLIRP gene encodes a stem-loop RNA-binding protein that regulates mitochondrial RNA expression and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). A frameshift and a deep-intronic splicing variant reduced the amount of functional wild-type SLIRP RNA to 5%. Consequently, in patient fibroblasts, MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression was reduced. Lentiviral transduction of wild-type SLIRP cDNA in patient fibroblasts increased MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression (2.5–7.2-fold), whereas mutant cDNAs did not. A fourfold decrease of citrate synthase versus total protein ratio in patient fibroblasts indicated that the resulting reduced mitochondrial mass caused the OXPHOS deficiency. Transduction with wild-type SLIRP cDNA led to a 2.4-fold increase of this ratio and partly restored OXPHOS activity. This confirmed causality of the SLIRP variants. In conclusion, we report SLIRP variants as a novel cause of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with OXPHOS deficiency.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association study of frontotemporal dementia identifies a C9ORF72 haplotype with a median of 12-G4C2 repeats that predisposes to pathological repeat expansions

Genetic factors play a major role in frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The majority of FTD cannot be genetically explained yet and it is likely that there are still FTD risk loci to be discovered. Common variants have been identified with genome-wide association studies (GWAS), but these studies have not systematically searched for rare variants. To identify rare and new common variant FTD risk loci and provide more insight into the heritability of C9ORF72-related FTD, we performed a GWAS consisting of 354 FTD patients (including and excluding N = 28 pathological repeat carriers) and 4209 control subjects. The Haplotype Reference Consortium was used as reference panel, allowing for the imputation of rare genetic variants. Two rare genetic variants nearby C9ORF72 were strongly associated with FTD in the discovery (rs147211831: OR = 4.8, P = 9.2 × 10−9, rs117204439: OR = 4.9, P = 6.0 × 10−9) and replication analysis (P < 1.1 × 10−3). These variants also significantly associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a publicly available dataset. Using haplotype analyses in 1200 individuals, we showed that these variants tag a sub-haplotype of the founder haplotype of the repeat expansion that was previously found to be present in virtually all pathological C9ORF72 G4C2 repeat lengths. This new risk haplotype was 10 times more likely to contain a C9ORF72 pathological repeat length compared to founder haplotypes without one of the two risk variants (~22% versus ~2%; P = 7.70 × 10−58). In haplotypes without a pathologic expansion, the founder risk haplotype had a higher number of repeats (median = 12 repeats) compared to the founder haplotype without the risk variants (median = 8 repeats) (P = 2.05 × 10−260). In conclusion, the identified risk haplotype, which is carried by ~4% of all individuals, is a major risk factor for pathological repeat lengths of C9ORF72 G4C2. These findings strongly indicate that longer C9ORF72 repeats are unstable and more likely to convert to germline pathological C9ORF72 repeat expansions.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Validation of the relationship between coagulopathy and localization of hydroxyethyl starch on the vascular endothelium in a rat hemodilution model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89889-8, published online 21 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 4. “Quantification of ET and GCX damage markers by ELISA. ET endothelium, GCX glycocalyx, ELISA enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, TM thrombomodulin, aPC activated protein C, SDC-1 syndecan-1,...
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive characterization of 536 patient-derived xenograft models prioritizes candidatesfor targeted treatment

Development of candidate cancer treatments is a resource-intensive process, with the research community continuing to investigate options beyond static genomic characterization. Toward this goal, we have established the genomic landscapes of 536 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models across 25 cancer types, together with mutation, copy number, fusion, transcriptomic profiles, and NCI-MATCH arms. Compared with human tumors, PDXs typically have higher purity and fit to investigate dynamic driver events and molecular properties via multiple time points from same case PDXs. Here, we report on dynamic genomic landscapes and pharmacogenomic associations, including associations between activating oncogenic events and drugs, correlations between whole-genome duplications and subclone events, and the potential PDX models for NCI-MATCH trials. Lastly, we provide a web portal having comprehensive pan-cancer PDX genomic profiles and source code to facilitate identification of more druggable events and further insights into PDXs’ recapitulation of human tumors.
ScienceNature.com

Simple indictor of increased blood culture contamination rate by detection of coagulase-negative staphylococci

Coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS) are the most frequent contaminating bacteria; therefore, we aimed to investigate an indicator of CoNS to predict the increase in blood culture contamination rate (ConR). We performed a retrospective study of selected patients, who underwent blood culture testing. Contamination was defined as the presence of either one of two or more sets of skin-resident bacteria, except for cases with a low likelihood of contamination based on clinical aspects. We calculated the monthly ConR [(total number of contaminated cases per month)/(total number of blood culture sets collected per month) × 100] and analysed the ConR prediction ability using the following four indicators: the number of CoNS-positive sets of blood cultures, cases with at least one CoNS-positive blood culture set, cases with only one CoNS-positive blood culture set, and cases of contamination by CoNS. Cases with CoNS-positive blood cultures correlated with ConR (r = 0.85). Although the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the number of cases with ConR ≥ 2.5 differed significantly from that of the number of cases contaminated by CoNS, the negative predictive value was high, reaching up to 95.5% (95% confidential interval 87.3–99.1). The number of CoNS-positive cases could help predict an increase in ConR ≥ 2.5.
ScienceNature.com

DNA methylation affects photoperiodic tuberization in potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) by mediating the expression of genes related to the photoperiod and GA pathways

Overcoming short-day-dependent tuberization to adapt to long-day conditions is critical for the widespread geographical success of potato. The genetic pathways of photoperiodic tuberization are similar to those of photoperiodic flowering. DNA methylation plays an important role in photoperiodic flowering. However, little is known about how DNA methylation affects photoperiodic tuberization in potato. Here, we verified the effect of a DNA methylation inhibitor on photoperiodic tuberization and compared the DNA methylation levels and differentially methylated genes (DMGs) in the photoperiodic tuberization process between photoperiod-sensitive and photoperiod-insensitive genotypes, aiming to dissect the role of DNA methylation in the photoperiodic tuberization of potato. We found that a DNA methylation inhibitor could promote tuber initiation in strict short-day genotypes. Whole-genome DNA methylation sequencing showed that the photoperiod-sensitive and photoperiod-insensitive genotypes had distinct DNA methylation modes in which few differentially methylated genes were shared. Transcriptome analysis confirmed that the DNA methylation inhibitor regulated the expression of the key genes involved in the photoperiod and GA pathways to promote tuber initiation in the photoperiod-sensitive genotype. Comparison of the DNA methylation levels and transcriptome levels identified 52 candidate genes regulated by DNA methylation that were predicted to be involved in photoperiodic tuberization. Our findings provide a new perspective for understanding the relationship between photoperiod-dependent and GA-regulated tuberization. Uncovering the epigenomic signatures of these pathways will greatly enhance potato breeding for adaptation to a wide range of environments.
ScienceNature.com

Processive dynamics of the usher assembly platform during uropathogenic Escherichia coli P pilus biogenesis

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli assemble surface structures termed pili or fimbriae to initiate infection of the urinary tract. P pili facilitate bacterial colonization of the kidney and pyelonephritis. P pili are assembled through the conserved chaperone-usher pathway. Much of the structural and functional understanding of the chaperone-usher pathway has been gained through investigations of type 1 pili, which promote binding to the bladder and cystitis. In contrast, the structural basis for P pilus biogenesis at the usher has remained elusive. This is in part due to the flexible and variable-length P pilus tip fiber, creating structural heterogeneity, and difficulties isolating stable P pilus assembly intermediates. Here, we circumvent these hindrances and determine cryo-electron microscopy structures of the activated PapC usher in the process of secreting two- and three-subunit P pilus assembly intermediates, revealing processive steps in P pilus biogenesis and capturing new conformational dynamics of the usher assembly machine.
ScienceNature.com

Postnatal glucocorticoid use impacts renal function in VLBW neonates

Preterm neonates often require glucocorticoids to manage refractory hypotension, prevent, and treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia. We have investigated the effect of cumulative dose and duration of glucocorticoids on blood pressure and renal function in VLBW infants. Methods. In this retrospective cohort study, medical records of infants (GA ≤ 35 weeks) born January 2015...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Characterization of THSD7A-antibodies not binding to glomerular THSD7A in a patient with diabetes mellitus but no membranous nephropathy

Membranous nephropathy (MN) is an autoimmune disease caused by autoantibodies against the podocyte antigens phospholipase A2 receptor 1 (PLA2R1) and thrombospondin type 1 domain containing protein 7A (THSD7A) in 80% and 2–3% of patients, respectively. THSD7A antibodies are considered to be pathogenic and highly specific for MN patients. Using an indirect immunofluorescence test (IIFT) we detected THSD7A-antibodies (titre 1:10) in the serum of a patient with high proteinuria who, however, in the kidney biopsy was diagnosed with diabetic nephropathy and MN was excluded as a possible cause of proteinuria. Different immunofluorescence assays and Western blot techniques using recombinant THSD7A (rTHSD7A) or THSD7A from different human tissues revealed that the circulating THSD7A-autoantibodies were only of the IgG3 subclass. The patient serum reacted exclusively with rTHSD7A and only when the antigen was present in reducing Western blot conditions, or on formaldehyde-fixed cells for the IIFT. Our findings show for the first time the existence of circulating THSD7A-antibodies recognizing denatured/reduced rTHSD7A, which do not react with glomerular THSD7A in vivo and are thus presumptively non-pathogenic. As a consequence, kidney biopsy or Western blot analyses of THSD7A under non-reducing conditions should be performed to confirm the diagnosis of THSD7A-associated MN, especially in cases with low THSD7A-antibody levels in the IIFT.
ScienceNature.com

Psychological stress induced bladder overactivity in female mice is associated with enhanced afferent nerve activity

Psychological stress has been linked to the development and exacerbation of overactive bladder symptoms, as well as afferent sensitisation in other organ systems. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the effects of water avoidance stress on bladder afferent nerve activity in response to bladder filling and pharmaceutical stimulation with carbachol and ATP in mice. Adult female C57BL/6J mice were exposed to either water avoidance stress (WAS) for 1 h/day for 10 days or normal housing conditions. Voiding behaviour was measured before starting and 24-h after final stress exposure and then animals were euthanised to measure afferent nerve activity in association with bladder compliance, spontaneous phasic activity, contractile responses, as well as release of urothelial mediators. WAS caused increased urinary frequency without affecting urine production. The afferent nerve activity at low bladder pressures (4–7 mmHg), relevant to normal physiological filling, was significantly increased after stress. Both low and high threshold nerves demonstrated enhanced activity at physiological bladder pressures. Urothelial ATP and acetylcholine release and bladder compliance were unaffected by stress as was the detrusor response to ATP (1 mM) and carbachol (1 µM). WAS caused enhanced activity of individual afferent nerve fibres in response bladder distension. The enhanced activity was seen in both low and high threshold nerves suggesting that stressed animals may experience enhanced bladder filling sensations at lower bladder volumes as well as increased pain sensations, both potentially contributing to the increased urinary frequency seen after stress.

