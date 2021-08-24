Impact of genetic and non-genetic factors on hepatic CYP2C9 expression and activity in Hungarian subjects
CYP2C9, one of the most abundant hepatic cytochrome P450 enzymes, is involved in metabolism of 15–20% of clinically important drugs (warfarin, sulfonylureas, phenytoin, non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs). To avoid adverse events and/or impaired drug-response, CYP2C9 pharmacogenetic testing is recommended. The impact of CYP2C9 polymorphic alleles (CYP2C9*2, CYP2C9*3) and phenoconverting non-genetic factors on CYP2C9 function and expression was investigated in liver tissues from Caucasian subjects (N = 164). The presence of CYP2C9*3 allele was associated with CYP2C9 functional impairment, and CYP2C9*2 influenced tolbutamide 4′-hydroxylase activity only in subjects with two polymorphic alleles, whereas the contribution of CYP2C8*3 was not confirmed. In addition to CYP2C9 genetic polymorphisms, non-genetic factors (co-medication with CYP2C9-specific inhibitors/inducers and non-specific factors including amoxicillin + clavulanic acid therapy or chronic alcohol consumption) contributed to the prediction of hepatic CYP2C9 activity; however, a CYP2C9 genotype–phenotype mismatch still existed in 32.6% of the subjects. Substantial variability in CYP2C9 mRNA levels, irrespective of CYP2C9 genotype, was demonstrated; however, CYP2C9 induction and non-specific non-genetic factors potentially resulting in liver injury appeared to modify CYP2C9 expression. In conclusion, complex implementation of CYP2C9 genotype and non-genetic factors for the most accurate estimation of hepatic CYP2C9 activity may improve efficiency and safety of medication with CYP2C9 substrate drugs in clinical practice.www.nature.com
Comments / 0